4DX Screenings of Twisters Are Rocking the Nation's Moviegoers (Literally)

The blockbuster new disaster movie Twisters is a thrill ride, but if you go to certain theaters it can be a literal ride, too.

Lots of moviegoers are opting to see Twisters in 4DX, a premium format offered by some Regal Cinema theaters. Seeing a movie in 4DX isn’t just sitting down to watch a film on a big screen; audiences sit in big chairs that move, rumble, and shake along with the action, and strobe lights, fog, and even sprays of water help make you feel like you’re a part of the action. It seems like the ideal format for a movie like Twisters.

So… should you see Twisters in 4DX? If the many fans who saw Twisters in 4DX and posted clips of the experience on online are to be believed, absolutely. (Using your phone in a movie theater is normally inexcusable behavior but we’ll allow it because it gives those of us who haven’t yet gotten twisted in 4DX to get a sense of the experience.)

“100/10 recommend seeing Twisters in 4DX,” reads the caption to one video of a Twisters-viewer’s experience on TikTok.

“Word of advice no open containers other wise. 10/10 so fun,” reads another.

“If Twisters in 4DX had played at Cannes it would’ve won the Palme d’Or” one user posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

Consensus, including from reputable entertainment new outlets in addition to many users on social media, seems to be that seeing Twisters in 4DX greatly enhances an otherwise already fun movie. It’s a gimmick, yes, but Twisters is perhaps the perfect use case for such a gimmick.

Is 4DX Safe for Twisters and Other Movies?

Lily (Sasha Lane) and Tyler (Glen Powell), in Twisters directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Photo: Universal Pictures

However, it’s worth keeping in mind that 4DX isn’t your average moviegoing experience. Cinephiles who want a pristine viewing experience with no bells or whistles to distract from the film should probably skip it. And, according to Regal Cinema’s website, people with existing medical conditions should skip it, too.

“The 4DX equipment can aggravate existing medical conditions or cause users to suffer a loss of equilibrium or balance, headaches or dizziness and in extraordinary circumstances, epilepsy-like symptoms,” a disclaimer reads. “If you are pregnant, elderly, physically or mentally sensitive or have any of the following health conditions, you should not use a 4DX auditorium: high blood pressure, heart conditions, allergies, neck or back conditions or epilepsy.”

Kids can see the movie in 4DX provided that they’re at least 4 years old, so in theory, any of your little ones could get knocked around by Twisters, but parents should probably use their best judgment. Can a 5-year-old see a disaster movie that’s rated PG-13 while being yeeted hither and yon by a giant moving seat? Yes. Should they? Probably not.

Don’t get it twisted, though — if you’re able and up to seeing Twisters in 4DX, it seems to be the format to beat. And, according to Variety, the film’s popularity in 4DX had helped contribute to its massive opening weekend, as premium format tickets tend to be a bit more expensive than an average screening.

Find a 4DX screening of Twisters near you here. Twisters is now in theaters.