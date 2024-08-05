You won't want to miss Barnet's debut on Chicago Med, returning Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

Darren Barnet Cast In Season 10 of Chicago Med as New Gaffney Heartthrob (DETAILS)

Gaffney Medical Center is getting new eye-candy as Darren Barnet joins the cast of NBC's Chicago Med as a series regular for its tenth season.

The Never Have I Ever and Anyone But You star's career has been firing off on all cylinders in recent years, and Barnet has proved himself to be a certified charmer who is bound to catch a few eyes at the Windy City hospital.

Barnet brings something new to Dick Wolf's long-running medical drama, fans are already preparing for new dynamics and gripping Season 10 storylines.

The doctors and nurses of Chicago Med are a passionate crew, and Chi-Hards can't wait to see what Barnet brings to the hospital.

Darren Barnet attends Gold House Hosts 2024 Inaugural Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Olivia Wong/FilmMagic

Who will Darren Barnet play on Chicago Med? Barnet will join the Season 10 cast of Chicago Med as series regular Dr. Frost, a new physician at Gaffney Medical Center. Little is yet known about the mysterious new Med character, except that his casting is among many shake-ups coming to the One Chicago family this fall. RELATED: Chicago P.D. Casts Toya Turner As a Series Regular Barnet isn't the only new doctor heading to the Windy City in Season 10 of Med: Sarah Ramos will also join the cast as Dr. Caitlin Lenox. Season 12 of Chicago P.D. will see the arrival of a new cop at the Intelligence Unit, Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner). Following Eammon Walker's Season 12 exit as Chief Wallace Boden, Chicago Fire will welcome a new Firehouse 51 Chief, played by Dermot Mulroney.

Darren Barnet's Movies and TV Shows

Darren Barnet attends Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram at Bar Marmont on March 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Barnet's rise to fame was propelled by his portrayal of Paxton Hall-Yoshida in the teen dramedy series Never Have I Ever, in which he stole hearts as the high school heartthrob who fell for the show's heroine, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Along the way, Paxton transcended the pretty boy stereotype with the help of Barnet's thoughtful and layered performance. Paxton and Devi's on-again-off-again relationship served as a cornerstone of the series and established Barnet as a bona fide scene-stealer.

Before charming audiences as Never Have I Ever's Paxton, Barnet made his television debut in 2017 in NBC's This Is Us. Barnet played the younger version of Pearson family patriarch, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), in Season 1, Episode 11 ("The Right Thing to Do").

That was a prolific year for Barnet; he also delivered captivating guest performances in Criminal Minds, S.W.A.T., and Simi.

He then took on his first full-length feature as Joey in the 2018 television film Instakiller.

Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) in episode 407 of Never Have I Ever. Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

Following Barnet's 2019 guest appearance in the sitcom Family Reunion, he made his debut on Never Have I Ever.

In 2020, Barnet appeared in two Season 7 episodes of the Marvel television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as the younger version of Wilfred "Freddy" Malick, a doorman of a speakeasy who later became a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.

He then expanded his resumé in 2021, joining Untitled Horror Movie — a dark comedy centered around the creation of a horror film —as both its star and its executive producer.

Barnet's also taken on voice roles: In 2022, he voiced Yuichi Usagi in the animated action series Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles; he voiced Mike in the animated adventure series Skull Island in 2023; and he provided the English language voice of protagonist, Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), in the dubbed release of 2023's Godzilla Minus One.

He currently provides the voice of Taigen in the animated action series Blue Samurai and the voice of Kenji Kon in the action-packed Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Darren Barnet arrives to People's Choice Awards on February 18, 2024. Photo: Rich Polk/NBC

In 2023, he starred in the holiday rom-com Love Hard as Tag Abbott and played Matty Davis in the biographical sports film Gran Turismo alongside Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, and Orlando Bloom. Barnet also joined the dynamite ensemble of the romantic comedy Anyone but You, as Jonathan, the ex-fiancé of Sydney Sweeney's character, opposite Glenn Powell, Law & Order: S.V.U.'s Michelle Hurd, and Chicago Fire's Dermot Mulroney.

In 2024, Barnet starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal as Sam in the action thriller Road House.

