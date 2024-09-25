You'll Definitely Notice Ruzek's New Blonde Hair in the Chicago P.D. Premiere (PICS)

Patrick John Flueger debuted a brand new hairstyle for Ruzek in the first episode of Chicago P.D. Season 12.

We've seen Patrick John Flueger with a long blonde wig and even bright red hair when he was a young actor on The Princess Diaries. And now, he's debuted a new look as Detective Adam Ruzek for Season 12 of Chicago P.D.

It'll be hard for fans not to notice in the premiere, as he's sporting significantly lighter honey blonde locks compared to his typical chocolate brown crop we've become used to in recent seasons. And while his hair is very low on the list of things Ruzek needs to worry about on the procedural, we can't help but appreciate a bit of change.

So, what's in store for Ruzek this season? While we don't know just yet, we can take a few guesses. Find out everything we know so far, below.

What will happen to Ruzek in Season 12 of Chicago P.D.?

While she didn't spill any specifics, Amy Morton (Trudy Platt) did tell NBC Insider that the Intelligence Unit will have their hands full in the early episodes of the season.

"We start out not in a great place because of what happened at the end of last year," Morton said. "The first episode, first two episodes, are incredibly dramatic. And there's an event that happens that's quite scary."

She also hinted about each character's individual stories: "Someone gets promoted, someone might get married, and someone else might enter a new relationship."

Oh, and someone (Ruzek) got new blonde hair. See pics, below:

Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 1. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

We can't help but guess that the characters who tie the knot are Ruzek and Burgess (Marina Squerciati). The on-again, off-again couple got engaged for the third time at the beginning of Season 11, and Squerciati has confirmed that they're officially end game.

"The bait and switch for Ruzek and Burgess is over," she said. "They'll go through stuff, but they're together now. They're the couple that we rely on... They're each going to go through things as one does in life and in marriage. But we're safe. I think we're safe."

Showrunner Gwen Sigan also confessed to TV Line that the Chicago P.D. writer's room was already brainstorming ideas for their wedding.

“I’m very excited to get into it,” she said in May. “So few times on this show do you get these really happy moments. I think it’ll be fun [to write]. There’s definitely a possibility of, ‘Are we going to do the wedding next year? Are we going to do the planning? What are we going to see?’ So, I’m excited to figure out all of that.”