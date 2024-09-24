Chicago P.D. Fans Warned of a "Scary" Premiere: "We Start Out Not in a Great Place"

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. is back, and One Chicago gem, Amy Morton, is here to give Chi-Hards a taste of what's to come. Morton, beloved by fans for her role as the spitfire desk Sergeant Trudy Platt, is a One Chicago O.G. who is excited to jump back into the action with her P.D. family.

"Coming back together for Season 12 has been, you know, this has become like family now," Morton tells NBC Insider. "And it's a lean, mean machine... we sort of have this down to a science, and it's really great to see everybody every year. We've gone through births, deaths, marriages, divorces. Any and everything that happens in someone's life, we've witnessed over the 12 years of this show between cast and crew."

Morton adds, "So it's made us very tight-knit and I really feel lucky to be able to see these people every year."

In NBC Insider's preview interview for Season 12, Morton talks about the thrills of returning to the P.D. set and the dramatic twists and turns ahead on Season 12 of the NBC nail-biter.

Amy Morton tells NBC Insider what's to come on Chicago P.D. Season 12

"The season is pretty action-packed, and we also have a new team member played by Toya Turner, who I think is going to be an unbelievable addition to that team. We start out not in a great place because of what happened at the end of last year."

For those needing a P.D. refresh, Morton speaks to Season 11's horrific serial killer case. Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) only narrowly escaped a sinister death after the killer kidnapped the Intelligence Unit leader, but luckily, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) swooped in to help save the day. Shortly after Voight recovered, Upton resigned from the Intelligence Unit to chart a new course outside the Windy City.

As P.D. returns, the Intelligence Unit will be tasked with adjusting to their day-to-day without Upton as a new police officer joins the squad. All eyes are on Turner's new patrol officer, Kiana Cook, to see how she settles in at the Windy City precinct. Meanwhile, it will be fascinating to see how the harrowing events of Season 11 have rippling consequences.

Morton continued, "The first episode, first two episodes, are incredibly dramatic. And there's an event that happens that's quite scary."

Just in time for spooky season, P.D. will deliver its hallmark grit and goosebumps during the Season 12 premiere. Speaking about what's ahead this season, Morton reveals that Chi-Hards have a lot of action and excitement in store for them, including the highly-anticipated wedding between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and some exciting developments within the squad.

"Someone gets promoted, someone might get married, and someone else might enter a new relationship," Morton coyly explained. By the sound of it, Season 12 is shaping to be a certified must-watch.

