Amy Morton Makes Rare BTS Appearance with the Chicago P.D. Cast (PHOTO)

Morton, who plays Trudy Platt, looked proud to be posing with her beloved cast.

Trudy Platt is back!

On April 11, Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati (Kim Burgess) posted a behind the scenes cast photo of the squad wrapping up filming Season 11. In a surprise twist, we get to see Amy Morton, who plays the beloved crossover character Trudy Platt, posing with everyone. While we see Platt on Chicago P.D., like Jason Beghe (Hank Voight) she tends to be a bit more lowkey when it comes to social media appearances with her co-stars.

In the picture, Morton had her arm around Tracy Spiridakos (Hailey Upton) and Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Torres). Also featured in the snapshot were Patrick John Flueger (Adam Ruzek), LaRoyce Hawkins (Kevin Atwater), Bojana Novakovic (Jo Petrovic), and Sara Bues (ASA Chapman).

"Almost done filming for Season 11. 🥲 I love these people, BUT SWEATPANTS HERE I COME. 😜#chicagopd #friendship #hiatus #vacationmode #benjaminlevyaguilar #tracyspiradakos #paddyflueger #laroycehawkins #bojananovakovic #amymorton FAM," Squerciati captioned the post.

"Our faves 😍" the official NBC Instagram page commented.

Amy Morton opens up about changes in the Chicago P.D. cast

While officer Platt likes to mainly stay out of her colleague's business on Chicago P.D., Morton herself had thoughts about the exit of Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) during Season 10. In a 2022 interview with NBC Insider, Morton spoke about her feelings regarding Halstead's emotional departure.

"It’s quite a shakeup," she told us. "Particularly since Jesse has been there since the very beginning, and this is our tenth season. So it’s a very big shakeup."

However, Morton had high hopes for what was to come next for the cast.

Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 2 "Retread". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

"Our newest member, Benjamin Aguilar, is a fabulous actor and a newbie in on the team, and a newbie officer," she said. "He's pulled straight out of the academy. And that dynamic I think is going to be really interesting because he’s very, very different than anybody else on the team. He is a big, big mystery 'cause he doesn’t talk much, and he doesn’t give out too much information about himself."

She continued, "I’m actually very excited to see what’s gonna happen with him, 'cause they don’t tell us."

Morton's predictions for Aguilar turned out to be correct, as the actor has proven to be a vital addition to the Chicago P.D. cast. Fast forward to Season 11, and we recently got to see an epic, Torres centered episode on April 3. Titled "Somos Uno," the network's synopsis reads, "Torres' personal involvement with an informant jeopardizes his safety and threatens to expose an undercover operation."