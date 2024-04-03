When cast members ditch the gritty streetwear and bulletproof vests, they dazzle at formal events.

See How These Chicago P.D. Stars Absolutely Transform Out of Uniform

Where would the Chicago P.D. cast be without their bulletproof vests and badges?

For 11 seasons and counting, Chi-Hards have delighted in seeing their faves suit up to bust perps throughout the Windy City. Between grueling arrests and high-stakes rescue missions, Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit is forced to stay on its toes with every workday packed with twists and turns. The series has even utilized real-life members of the CPD as extras in some seasons, as reported by NBC 5, adding to P.D.'s awe-inducing realism.

And, the cast looks great doing it — but they look even better out of their uniforms and on the red carpet.

Sergeant Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 19 "The Bleed Valve". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Jason Beghe has been bringing the action as Hank Voight, the no-nonsense Sergeant of the 21st District's Intelligence Unit, ever since the series premiere. Voight has earned a reputation as a maverick cop who never wastes time when he has a criminal within his grasp, and he had hundreds of arrests under his belt.

“I think of Hank Voight as a person in my life,” Beghe told The Wrap during NBC’s 2022 One Chicago press event. “I have a relationship with this guy. And it’s a very close relationship.”

“When I create a character like this, it’s just like any close relationship, there’s a give and a take," Beghe continued. "He influences me, and I influence him. So they’re kind of knit together in a way. Every season before I start, I think, ‘Do I want to bring a little more Jason into Voight ... or do I need to bring a little more Voight into Jason?’”

Jason Beghe of Chicago P.D. attends NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022. Photo: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Officer Adam Ruzek, played by Patrick John Flueger

Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 14 "Trapped"/ Photo: Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Joining Beghe within the camp of O.G. Chicago P.D. stars is Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, the Intelligence Unit's ace-in-the-hole. His policing style is fast and loose — he tends to run into the action before viewing a case from all angles — but what he lacks in foresight, he more than makes up for with passion.

Luckily, Ruzek is often leveled out by the love of his life and fellow Intelligence Unit member, Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). Their relationship (dubbed "Burzek" by Chi-Hards) has become a One Chicago obsession and is one of the most heartwarming arcs of the series.

"I think it has to do with balance," Flueger told NBC Insider while exploring why Burgess and Ruzek are such a good match. "I think it’s just they balance each other out. They just collectively calm each other down and, you know, validate each other’s strengths and make up for each other’s weaknesses."

Patrick John Flueger attends the 2020 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 11, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Officer Kim Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 3 "Safe Harbor". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Squerciati has been another Chicago P.D. fan favorite since Season 1 as Officer Kim Burgess. The passionate cop climbed the ranks of the Intelligence Unit, proving herself to be quite the exemplary police officer and investigator while working on nail-biting cases.

And, after years of explosive chemistry and rollercoaster love connections, Burgess and Ruzek settled into a healthy relationship by Season 11 of Chicago P.D., raising their daughter together and getting engaged (for the third, and final time, according to Squerciati.)

"Before, it was such a rocky, tumultuous relationship," Squerciati told NBC Insider. "They never should have gotten engaged. But because they've been through everything and managed to stay together, it does seem like they've proved their mettle. They've been through the fire, they're ready. The bait and switch for Ruzek and Burgess are over. They'll go through stuff, but they're together now."

Marina Squerciati attends the Gateway For Cancer Research's "Gateway Studio 54" Cures Gala at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel on November 02, 2019 in Schaumburg, Illinois. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Officer Kevin Atwater, played by LaRoyce Hawkins

Danny Alvarado (EJ Bonilla) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 3 "Safe Harbor". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

When the Intelligence Unit needs a stand-up officer on the case, they always have LaRoyce Hawkins' Officer Kevin Atwater, who was inspired to become a cop after most of his family landed in prison. His efforts to help ex-cons are always a powerful storyline

Atwater is a dedicated and talented police officer with deep ties in the Chicago community, a detail echoed by the One Chicago actor who plays him. In an interview with NBC Chicago, Hawkins discussed growing up close to the Windy City and shed some light on the responsibility of representation on the NBC nail-biter.

"Responsibility that over time has become extremely rewarding," Hawkins elaborated. "To be able to add light back to my old neighborhood, to be able to represent cops that look like me, to be able to represent the community that I come from. So yeah, when I think about that responsibility, it's extremely rewarding."

LaRoyce Hawkins attends the One Chicago party during NBC's "One Chicago" press day on October 30, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt, played by Amy Morton

Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) appears on Chicago P.D Episode 922 "You and Me". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

While the Intelligence Unit officers are on the streets arresting perps or sniffing out leads, someone needs to hold down the fort. Cue Trudy Platt, played by Amy Morton — the perfect cop for the gig.

Trudy is the sardonic desk sergeant of the 27th District, who can still play rough and tough with the best of cops. However, after passing the detective exam twice, she suffered an injury, prompting her current post.

Trudy is also a One Chicago crossover queen as half of the power couple "Plouch" alongside Chicago Fire's Randall "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte). Their relationship is the perfect testament to how opposites attract, with Mouch's gregarious humor balancing out Trudy's curmudgeonly demeanor.

During a 2017 One Chicago event, Morton discussed the honor of playing Trudy within Dick Wolf's sprawling franchise of the Chicago-based series.

"It's really, really fun. Logistically, I don't know how they do it, especially the crossovers," Morton said. "[The One Chicago series] are so well written, and you think it's gonna' go somewhere, and then all of a sudden you get blindsided by a surprise. I think that's really great about the writing."

Amy Morton attends the One Chicago party during NBC's "One Chicago" press day on October 30, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Detective Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos

Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 19 "The Bleed Valve". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Since her introduction in Season 4, Tracy Spiridakos has stolen hearts as Detective Hailey Upton, one of the Intelligence Unit's most valued recruits. Her character is an eager and calculated officer whose dark childhood inspired her to become a cop.

Upton's romance with Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) was also a craze for many seasons of Chicago P.D., with the pair ultimately getting married and more recently divorced after years of "Upstead" swoon-worthy romance.

"[Upton is] a really well-rounded character," Spiridakos told Michigan Avenue. "She’s a strong woman yet also vulnerable; she’s not just one thing. She’s not just tough and badass without anything else. We get to see all these interesting dynamics that make her a well-rounded character."

"It’s great work, it’s a great group, and we have a lot of fun together," she said. "Even after all this time, everyone still really gets along. There’s nonstop laughter, which I know people say, but it’s actually quite true on our set. I feel really fortunate to be a part of it."

Spiridakos announced in January that she's leaving the show in Season 11.

Tracy Spiridakos attends the "Wolf" photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Dante Torres, played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar

Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 5 "Pink Clouds". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Every police procedural needs a cop with a dark past, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar turned up the tension with the introduction of Officer Dante Torres. In Season 9 of Chicago P.D., Torres joined the Intelligence Unit as a guarded and secretive recruit. It eventually came to light that Torres had been in a gang as a teenager but, after spending time in juvie, turned over a new leaf.

Aguilar turns in a compelling performance as Torres, who has become less guarded with each passing season. In a 2023 interview with Wolf Entertainment, Aguilar explored the connections he feels to his P.D. character.

"I was in love with this character from the start," Aguilar revealed. "He had a tough upbringing, just like I did. He often finds himself in gray areas since he's familiar with so many different worlds, and I relate to that, too. In spite of the circumstances of his life, he always chooses what's right, and I aim to do the same."

Benjamin Levy Aguilar attends the grand opening of "House Of Cocotte" at House of Cocotte on May 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

