Is Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (April 10, 2024)

The new episodes of Season 11 of Chicago P.D. have been keeping us on the edge of our seats. We recently got to see Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) in a super dire situation that led to the end of his romance with Gloria — and we can't wait to see what happens next.

But is there going to be a new episode of Season 11 of Chicago P.D. on Wednesday, April 10? Keep reading to find out.

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (April 10, 2024)

It's time for a little break for the Chicago P.D. squad. On Wednesday, April 10, there will not be a new episode of Season 11 of Chicago P.D. Instead, NBC will be airing a repeat of the show. In fact, starting now, Chicago P.D. will be on three-week hiatus.

When is the next new episode of Chicago P.D. Season 11?

New Season 11 episodes will resume on Wednesday, May 1 at 10/9c, and continue every Wednesday until the season finale. The new episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

Where did we leave off on Season 11 of Chicago P.D.?

Season 11, Episode 9's "Somos Uno" — aired April 3, 2024 at 10/9c at NBC. The episode was centered around Torres, and was continuation of the storyline we saw in Episode 4's "Escape". The network's synopsis reads, "Torres' personal involvement with an informant jeopardizes his safety and threatens to expose an undercover operation."

Earlier in the season, Torres shares a kiss with Rafael Perez's wife, Gloria. In an interview with NBC Insider, Aguilar explained why the two made the choice to share that moment together.

"It's one of those people that come into your life and you just — maybe you have to have a second look at them, you know?" he told us. "And it's not a physical attraction of any kind. It's like maybe I know you or maybe you're similar to me, and I feel like that's what he feels with Gloria is just this kindred spirit in a way that you stumble upon."

The actor continued: "I could see them just pursuing it because they can't seem to stop. Once there's an attraction like that, it's hard to just let it go. They're two people that have gone through so much trauma in their lives that it's just these- -these attachments are so strong and these loves are so complicated, and it's so hard to let them go because of fears and deep-rooted human needs, right? So, I definitely see them getting into some trouble."