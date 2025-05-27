All About Destination X Host Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Passion for Motorcycles

See the motorcycle Destination X host Jeffrey Dean Morgan once described as a "beautiful beast."

As the host of NBC’s newest reality competition Destination X, Jeffrey Dean Morgan will hit the road with 12 contestants all trying to decipher where they are in the world with a series of clues.

But for this game, Morgan will be in the driver’s seat as the master of ceremony, leading players through a series of physical and mental challenges. That was apparent the first moment the actor confidently sped onto the scene in the premiere riding a motorcycle.

It was a nod to who Morgan is at his core: a rugged, farm-owning, motorcycle-driving adventurer who — like the series’ contestants — loves traveling, mystery, and a good challenge.

Morgan’s love for hitting the open road on his motorcycle started, however, long before the series ever began. To find out more about his unique passion and the former castmate he loves to ride with, read on below:

What motorcycles does Jeffrey Dean Morgan own?

Morgan, who rose to fame as a dying heart patient on Grey’s Anatomy and later perfectly embodied the role of The Walking Dead anti-hero Negan, is a self-described Harley-Davidson fan.

“I’m a Harley guy,” he told Men’s Journal. “Have a bunch of ‘em: a Road King, Road Glide and a V-Rod.”

Morgan even paid special tribute to one sleek new ride he got in June of 2019 on Instagram, sharing a carousel of images of the bike including one shot of him standing behind the massive motorcycle with his son, Augustus.

“Well... my god. Finally picked up my new bike that @harleydavidson hooked me up with. Just gorgeous,” he wrote. “Fellas that put it together named her ‘The Midnight Walker’ I’m not so sure... after putting in a STAGE 5 kit, and a good 100 miles today? There is no walking. She glides with a quickness. Just a beautiful beast! Custom wheels from the good folks @americanironmag who are doing a story on the build... cuz she is all of that, and more. Thank you to everyone involved... especially my friend @billnuge at @woodstockharleydavidson you and your guys just killed it!! 2 miles in I was head over heels. Ok, I gotta go ride. Xojd”

Who does Jeffrey Dean Morgan like to ride motorcycles with?

Going for a ride — whether it’s to unwind after a day on the set or to take a break from chores on his 70-acre farm in Rhinebeck, New York — is a regular habit for Morgan, but he doesn’t always ride alone.

He’s often joined by another familiar face. Fans of The Walking Dead may be surprised to learn that although Morgan and Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon were sworn enemies in the series, the animosity between the two men ended as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.

“With (Norman), I found the brother I never had,” Morgan once told USA TODAY of their close bond. “We’re thick as thieves.”

The two frequently take to the open road together to leave the stress of Hollywood behind.

“Norman and I go for long motorcycle rides,” Morgan shared in 2016. “This year, we drove to Nashville and took all these mountain roads. We just take off and go for these beautiful rides. That’s how we both unwind. Now, I’ve found a guy that does exactly the same thing I do and loves all the same things I love."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Destination X Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Matteo Graia/NBC

Traveling together may have garnered the pair a bit more attention than they were hoping for, however.

“We stop at a gas station in the middle of nowhere and, within five minutes, 100 cars pull up because somebody gets on the phone. He has got a heart as big as a room and he will stop and talk and sign and take pictures with everyone,” Morgan continued. “So, now it gets to the point where we stop him and I’m like, ‘Don’t even take your helmet off, because we’ll never get out of here.’ ”

Fans can see the two friends in action in a less obtrusive way on Reedus’ docuseries Ride with Norman Reedus.

Morgan joined Reedus for the series’ Season 2 premiere for a motorcycle trek across Spain.

He later described the trip on Instagram as a “great, and fun adventure.”

These days, Morgan is striking out on an adventure of his own as the host of Destination X, which will take him, and the series contestants, all across Europe as the game plays out.

To keep up with the action-packed competition, watch Destination X Tuesdays at 10p ET/PT on NBC or stream the episodes on Peacock after they become available the next day.