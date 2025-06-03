This week, the Destination X players climbed mountains and tested their memories in a beautiful chalet.

All the Clues & Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in This Week's Destination X (June 3, 2025)

After veteran reality star Josh Martinez placed his marker 362 miles from "Destination X" in the series' premiere episode, he was booted from the game, standing in the shadow of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. This week, the nine remaining players were whisked away in their blacked-out bus to a new mystery locale, climbing mountains and enjoying picnics in equal measure as they tried to suss out where the X they were.

Did you figure out Destination X before the players this week? Read on to learn more about Episode 2's location, and the many hints and Easter eggs the players saw (or didn't — some of these were just for you, the audience) along the way.

Player Clues

The Player Clues this week were split between the episode's two challenges, the Mountain Challenge and the Chalet Challenge; the physical challenge and the memory challenge.

Mountain Challenge

Rachel Rosette, Ally Bross, and Rick Szabo on Destination X Season 1, Episode 2. Photo: Helmut Wachter/NBC

The nine remaining players were split into teams of three and challenged to light a fire after digging through snow for the correct supplies. The clues to these supplies were divided into three categories: Famous Figures, Dogs, and Food. Every clue pointed to a specific country, but the players had to figure out which country was correct to find the best fire-building supplies.

Good supplies were found under the "correct" clues, which were:

St. Bernard , a famous Swiss breed of dog

, a famous Swiss breed of dog Chocolates , for which Switzerland is famous

, for which Switzerland is famous Roger Federer , a famous Swiss tennis champion

, a famous Swiss tennis champion Viktor Frankenstein, the protagonist of Mary Shelley's novel, Frankenstein, which takes place primarily in Geneva

The Mountain Challenge winners, Rachel Rosette, Ally Bross, and Rick Szabo, were gifted with a helicopter ride that gave them the winning clue: a close-up look at the Jungfraujoch Observatory and the Swiss Flag flying from its roof.

Chalet Challenge

Next up, the players traveled to an idealic mountainside chalet, where they enjoyed a picnic of Swiss Foods (including Fondue and Hot Chocolate). Placed around them outside and inside the chalet were a Lakers Jersey (a playful hint at Lake Geneva), framed photos of Jennifer Aniston and Eva Longoria (together, their names are JEN-EVA, another clue at Geneva), a Swiss Army Knife, and a Cukoo Clock (this traditional Swiss cukoo clock in particular showed an Alpine chalet).

Then, either together or separately, our host, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, called the players to join him in the chalet, where he rang 10 beautiful, decorative bells in various sequences the players had to recall from memory. These Treicheln bells (traditional Swiss bells used for livestock) had clues painted on them:

Mountain , representing the Swiss Alps

, representing the Swiss Alps Fountain , for the famous fountain in Geneva

, for the famous fountain in Geneva Atom , a hint to CERN and its Large Hadron Collider, located in Geneva

, a hint to CERN and its Large Hadron Collider, located in Geneva Dove , a symbol for peace; Geneva is known as "The City of Peace," and is home to the United Nations headquarters

, a symbol for peace; Geneva is known as "The City of Peace," and is home to the United Nations headquarters Goat , representing the mountain goats that are plentiful in Switzerland

, representing the mountain goats that are plentiful in Switzerland Alphorn , a traditional horn used to communicate between mountain villages in Switzerland

, a traditional horn used to communicate between mountain villages in Switzerland Piggy Bank , representing Geneva being a major banking center

, representing Geneva being a major banking center Clock , a symbol for Geneva being the world's watchmaking capital

, a symbol for Geneva being the world's watchmaking capital Sailboat , a hint to Lake Geneva

, a hint to Lake Geneva Dairy Cow, which are plentiful in Switzerland

Visual Clues & Easter Eggs

Rick Szabo, Ally Bross, and Rachel Rosette on Destination X Season 1, Episode 2. Photo: Helmut Wachter/NBC

As players were whisked from location to another, audiences got a look at a variety of visual clues that could have helped you pinpoint Destination X.

Jeffrey was sporting a Rolex, a famous brand of Swiss watch, while at the chalet.

There was a Roadside Sign near the top of the episode with multiple hints to Geneva in German, French, and Italian (the three official languages of Switzerland). The clues on the sign read:

"Lac" (French) – "Lake" in French; Geneva is on the shores of Lake Geneva

– "Lake" in French; Geneva is on the shores of Lake Geneva "Frontière France" (French) – Refers to the French border, which Geneva nearly touches

– Refers to the French border, which Geneva nearly touches "Hadronenbeschleuniger" (German) – "Hadron Collider"; a reference to CERN,

home to the world’s largest particle collider, located just outside Geneva

– "Hadron Collider"; a reference to CERN, home to the world’s largest particle collider, located just outside Geneva "Banca" (Italian) – "Bank"; nods to Geneva's reputation as a global banking hub

– "Bank"; nods to Geneva's reputation as a global banking hub "Uhrengeschäft" (German) – "Watch shop"; alludes to Swiss watchmaking, and Geneva as a major center for luxury watch brands

– "Watch shop"; alludes to Swiss watchmaking, and Geneva as a major center for luxury watch brands "Fontana" (Italian) – "Fountain"; a reference to the Jet d’Eau, Geneva’s iconic lakeside fountain

– "Fountain"; a reference to the Jet d’Eau, Geneva’s iconic lakeside fountain "Capitale de la Paix" (French) – "Capital of Peace"; a nickname for Geneva due to the United Nations and multiple international peace organizations headquartered there

The episode also featured visuals of Gondolas and Alpine Hikers, hints to Switzerland's famed winter sports scene.

And, about 18 minutes into the episode, you saw Chamois, a species of mountain-dwelling goat-antelope native to the Alps and commonly found near Geneva.

Hints from Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Destination X Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Matteo Graia/NBC

Our master of ceremonies and personal trickster Jeffrey Dean Morgan is both enemy and ally for players, but his voiceovers for the audience contain plenty of clues.

"We're leaving Rome, a place built on conquest, and heading to a city that prides itself on peace," he said, hinting at Geneva often being called the "Capital of Peace," and being home to the United Nations, an intergovernmental organization founded to assure international peace and security.

"Time is ticking," he later added, a clever wink at Geneva's watchmaking prowess.

And, finally, he dropped this beauty: "Fun fact: We're headed to the multi-lingual melting pot where the World Wide Web was invented." (The World Wide Web was invented at CERN in Geneva by computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee in 1989.)

Destination X: Geneva, Switzerland

By episode's end, several of the players had sussed out that Episode 2's Destination X was Geneva, Switzerland — specifically, Lake Geneva in Geneva, Switzerland. Along the way, the Mountain Challenge took place in Jungfrau, Switzerland, and the Chalet Challenge took place in Flendruz, Switzerland.

Who went home on Destination X tonight, June 3, 2025? The player to place their X furthest from Geneva — 105 miles away in Bern, Switzerland — was Jonah Evarts from Manhattan, Kansas. While he was led astray by his fellow players, stepping off the bus and joining Jeffrey on the shores of Lake Geneva still put a smile on his face. "I was so wrong," Jonah said with a laugh. "I got to say, it's strangely fitting that the most peaceful person on that bus is leaving here in Switzerland, the land of peace and neutrality," Jeffrey told Jonah.

New episodes of Destination X premiere on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.