Tracy Spiridakos Has Been Full of Joy During Her Scenic Beach Getaway in Greece

If anyone deserves a vacation, it is Tracy Spiridakos, the actress who graced Chicago P.D. fans with Detective Haley Upton for many years.

The Chicago P.D. star has recently been enjoying a stunning vacation in Greece, and the photos will make anyone jealous.

Though she exited Chicago P.D. following Season 11, Chi-Hards fans continue to cheer her on social media because, after stealing hearts for seven seasons of Chicago P.D., they love seeing Spiradakos enjoy some much-deserved downtime.

"It was a really hard decision, and I don’t know that there’s ever a right time," Spiridakos told NBC Insider following her emotional farewell. "I think I’ve been on the show for just over seven years, like seven and a half-ish years, and I was just wanting to switch it up and kind of see what else was out there."

Spiradakos's recent Grecian getaway couldn't look more different than the angst of Chicago P.D.

Tracy Spiridakos on a Greek Beach

Spiridakos has given masterclass in unwinding since her One Chicago farewell, recently living it up in Greece with loved ones while enjoying her summer.

She shared some of her vacation highlights on Instagram.

Most recently, she shared a snapshot of her beachside, looking downright ethereal while enjoying a beverage on the sand. Wearing a black top, woven sun hat, and some slick shades, Spiridakos snapped a selfie while beaming ear to ear with beautiful beach waves.

The picture was worth a thousand words, prompting Spiridakos to caption the post simply: "😎."

In an earlier Instagram post, Spiridakos shared a slideshow from her travels, including snapshots of the sunny Grecian coastline, pictures with her loved ones and family, and breathtaking photos taken at the Acropolis in Athens.

She captioned the envy-inducing slideshow, "Lately….."

Tracy Spiridakos' European Vacation

Tracy Spiridakos attends the opening red carpet during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 16, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Spiradakos packed for whatever adventure came her way — literally.

Before jetting off to London to kick off her travels, she posted an Instagram selfie on June 28 in front of a massive pile of clothes to document her pre-trip packing chaos. Three sun hats and countless outfits lay among the pile.

"Packing for vacation," Spiridakos captioned the humorous photo. "Will I wear all these clothes? No. Do I need to bring all of them? Yes. Is the PlayStation necessary? Yes, not negotiable."

"I might need more suitcases," she added.

