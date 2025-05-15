What Happened to Dr. Charles’ 2 Daughters on Chicago Med?
Robin Charles and Anna Charles made appearances in Chicago Med's May 14, 2025 episode.
While the doctors and nurses of Chicago Med have built a second family inside the hospital, Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt)'s first family includes his two daughters, Robin Charles (Mekia Cox) and Anna Charles (Hannah Riley).
The half-sisters returned to the Windy City in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 21 ("Baby Mine...") following the tragic death of their grandmother. While reuniting with their father, Dr. Charles got some interesting updates about Anna and Robin's lives and enjoyed the rare chance to reconnect.
Below, read a refresher about what's happened to Dr. Charles' two daughters on Chicago Med:
What happened to Dr. Charles' daughter Robin Charles on Chicago Med?
Robin is Dr. Charles' eldest daughter from his first marriage to Caroline "Cece" Charles. Following her parents' divorce, Robin didn't have much of a relationship with her father. However, after becoming an epidemiologist at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in Season 2, a window of opportunity presented itself to Dr. Charles. Robin initially dodged her father's attempts to reconnect, but they bridged the gap with time.
Robin was at the center of some seriously juicy Chicago Med storylines. Robin dated Gaffney heartthrob Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) for quite some time. She weighed in on countless high-stakes medical cases with fellow Gaffney powerhouses Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss). Robin even confronted her estranged grandmother about her racist ideologies.
One of the saddest Robin storylines was when her health took a turn in Seasons 2 and 3. After struggling with hallucinations and erratic impulses, Robin was believed to be schizophrenic. However, after Dr. Charles noticed some physiological symptoms, they discovered Robin had a small brain tumor. After surgery, Robin still struggled mentally with the weight of her ordeal. After making many impulsive decisions that were tearing apart her relationships, Robin felt entirely lost, leading to a disheartening breakup with Dr. Rhodes.
After telling her father she wanted control over her life again and needed a fresh, independent start, Robin left Chicago in the Season 3 finale to live in Minneapolis with her mother. Since leaving Gaffney, Robin has returned several times, leading viewers to learn she's doing much better in Minneapolis and is still practicing medicine.
What happened to Dr. Charles' daughter Anna Charles on Chicago Med?
Anna Charles is Dr. Charles' youngest daughter from his second marriage to Susan Charles. Dr. Charles and Susan divorced when Anna was very young, and after Anna and her mother moved to Milwaukee, Dr. Charles struggled to connect with his daughter. After Anna and Susan returned to Chicago in Season 5 of Chicago Med, Susan chastised Dr. Charles for failing to communicate with his daughter despite their return.
Once Dr. Charles made an effort to see the then 13-year-old Anna more, he discovered she was going through a typical teenage rebellion streak, an entertaining crucible for their reconnection. From vaping at school to being glued to her phone, Dr. Charles got a swift crash course on teenage girlhood throughout Season 6 of Chicago Med. As Anna grew up, she matured, eventually telling her father she wanted to go to college away from Chicago. While her dad would have preferred she go to school somewhere close, he supported Anna's decision to attend Stanford in Season 8.
Following the loss of his mother, Anna attended the funeral alongside Robin and revealed that she had dropped out of Stanford. As a result, Anna is returning to Chicago indefinitely, a big shock to her father. With Anna back in Chicago, Dr. Charles has more time than ever to make up for their distance.
