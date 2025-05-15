What Happened to Dr. Charles’ 2 Daughters on Chicago Med?

What happened to Dr. Charles' daughter Robin Charles on Chicago Med?

Robin is Dr. Charles' eldest daughter from his first marriage to Caroline "Cece" Charles. Following her parents' divorce, Robin didn't have much of a relationship with her father. However, after becoming an epidemiologist at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in Season 2, a window of opportunity presented itself to Dr. Charles. Robin initially dodged her father's attempts to reconnect, but they bridged the gap with time.

Robin was at the center of some seriously juicy Chicago Med storylines. Robin dated Gaffney heartthrob Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) for quite some time. She weighed in on countless high-stakes medical cases with fellow Gaffney powerhouses Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss). Robin even confronted her estranged grandmother about her racist ideologies.

One of the saddest Robin storylines was when her health took a turn in Seasons 2 and 3. After struggling with hallucinations and erratic impulses, Robin was believed to be schizophrenic. However, after Dr. Charles noticed some physiological symptoms, they discovered Robin had a small brain tumor. After surgery, Robin still struggled mentally with the weight of her ordeal. After making many impulsive decisions that were tearing apart her relationships, Robin felt entirely lost, leading to a disheartening breakup with Dr. Rhodes.

After telling her father she wanted control over her life again and needed a fresh, independent start, Robin left Chicago in the Season 3 finale to live in Minneapolis with her mother. Since leaving Gaffney, Robin has returned several times, leading viewers to learn she's doing much better in Minneapolis and is still practicing medicine.