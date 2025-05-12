NBC Insider Exclusive

What to Know About Chicago Med Season 11: Premiere Date, Cast, Details

Chicago Med is coming back so soon! 

By Elizabeth Logan
Get ready to return to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, as Chicago Med is coming back for Season 11! Here's everything to know about the return of Chicago Med: 

Chicago Med Season 11 returns this fall to NBC 

How to Watch

Watch Chicago Med Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock

Chicago Med Season 11 will premiere fall 2025 on NBC. Stay tuned for more details. 

The Chicago Med cast and crew are super close

The One Chicago sets are famously tight-knit, and Med is no exception. "There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber (a.k.a Dr. Dean Archer) told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

"[Chicago Med is] the best vibe I've ever experienced on a set, honestly," Luke Mitchell, who plays Dr. Mitch Ripley, told NBC Insider. "And that's really strange to say when you're coming into a show so far into its run. It's not what you'd expect. You'd almost expect ego or, I don't know, people that are just turning up to work for the sake of work. But everyone really enjoys turning up to work at Chicago Med. So yeah, it's just a joy. It's amazing to work with such different [co-stars]. Everyone is so different as an actor and their personalities, but everyone is also so humble, and down-to-earth, and giving. The whole thing is just a pleasure."

Dr Daniel Charles looks concerned on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 12
Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) on Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 12. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

RELATED: Who Is Michael Waxman from Chicago Med's April 16, 2025 in Memoriam?

Med, in particular, is a set where politeness reigns. "When you go to Med's set, it's like a sophisticated dinner party, you know what I mean? It's like people are reading books, everybody's talking softly," explained Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's very elegant and mature, and it fits, the way you would be in a hospital."

In contrast, said Mayo, "You go to P.D., and they're a little rougher...They're kind, everybody's amazing. They'll take care of you, but you know, they expect you to be on your P's and Q's...And then you go to Fire, and it's a circus. I mean, truly, we're loud, we're laughing, very much like a firehouse... It's very vibrant."

RELATED: All About Brendan Hines' Nicholas Hayes, Chicago Med's Dreamy New Doctor

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med?

You can stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock.

