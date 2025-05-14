Torres Tries to Rescue Gloria and Intelligence Comes Under Fire | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit has navigated some intense drama so far this season.

Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (May 14, 2025)

​Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has been in no shortage of action as Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his indomitable Intelligence Unit take down whatever heinous criminal lands on their radar.

The twists and turns have been endless this season as the Windy City cops go above and beyond to serve justice. From new cops making their way to the squad room to juicy Chicago P.D. romances blooming, Chi-Hards have been on the edge of their seats to see what happens next. Oh, and did we mention Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) are anticipated to tie the knot in next week's Season 12 finale? Chi-Hards can't wait to see the One Chicago power couple get hitched amid the gripping P.D. action.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable." ​

Read on to learn when and where to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, May 14, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Chicago P.D. episode — Season 12, Episode 21 ("Open Casket") — reads: "The showdown with Deputy Chief Reid intensifies when Intelligence narrows in on Otero."

When do new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's Chicago P.D. finale — Season 12, Episode 22 ("Vows") — reads: "Forced to cease operations while under investigation by Internal Affairs, Intelligence goes off-book to bring down Reid once and for all; Ruzek and Burgess consider delaying their nuptials amid the uncertainty."

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.? You can stream every episode of Chicago P.D. on Peacock. Whether you want to stay caught up with P.D.'s Season 12 cases or relive the Intelligence Unit's early days, Peacock is the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."