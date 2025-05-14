What's Wrong With Hannah Asher After That Troubling Chicago Med Cliffhanger

Season 10 of Chicago Med has been an emotional rollercoaster for Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) as she navigates professional hurdles, romantic drama, and some seriously major life-changing decisions.

Hannah’s been going through it this season. Following a troubling breakup with Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), Hannah was fortunate enough to reconnect with her estranged older sister Lizzie (Erin Anderson). Hannah has enjoyed reestablishing the connection as Lizzie relies on her OBGYN sister to help navigate the IVF process. After some heartbreaking complications in Lizzie’s pregnancy, Hannah decided to pursue surrogacy in hopes of helping her sister become a mom. It’s a big decision that Hannah’s dear friend, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber), initially disagreed with. Archer worried Hannah was spreading herself too thin in hopes of helping a sister she had previously abandoned, but Hannah refused to budge on the matter. Hannah promised her sister that the surrogacy was what she wanted to do, so it’s full steam ahead as long as Hannah is approved as a surrogate. But will she be?

In Chicago Med’s May 14 episode ("Baby Mine..."), Hannah got some major news regarding her surrogacy candidacy, and it has Chi-Hards freaking out. Find out what’s going on with Hannah on Med, below.

Hannah is taking evaluations to become a surrogate

After Hannah and Archer’s fight about her decision to become a surrogate, it didn’t take long for Archer to come around and apologize. It was Hannah’s choice, after all, and he was quick to make amends at the beginning of their next shift together. Hannah accepted the apology graciously. Besides, her mind was elsewhere.

“I met with the surrogacy place this morning for a psych evaluation and a physical,” Hannah told him. “They asked me about my addiction and my romantic life, neither of which make me seem super stable.”

Keenly aware of Hannah’s history of addiction — and the strides she’s made in recent years — Archer reassured his friend. “Well, you’ll still be able to do it."

“They said that they’d let me know by the end of the day, one way or another,” Hannah shrugged. Before Archer could ask more questions, he was flagged by a nurse to help with a patient.

“I’ve got a feeling it will work out,” Archer told Hannah, wishing her well.

Hannah was turned down for surrogacy because of a major twist

Later in her shift, Hannah got the long-awaited call from the reproductive health center. But the update Hannah received was far from the news she thought she’d get.

“I’ll get right to it, I’m very sorry to say we cannot approve you as a surrogate at this time,” the doctor explained. Hannah was instantly disheartened.

“Is this because of what I said in my psyche eval?” Hannah probed. “Addiction, as I’m sure you’re aware, is complicated.”

“It’s not the psyche eval,” the doctor explained.

“What do you mean?” Hannah asked.

“It’s not the psych eval that’s preventing you from being a surrogate," the doctor clarified. “It's something we found when we ran your labs.”

What did the labs discover? The news mystified Hannah, but clarity arrived in the episode’s final moments. Back home, Hannah had taken three pregnancy tests, all of which displayed “PREGNANT.” As her sister Lizzie blew up her phone, Hannah screened the call with a look of pure panic.

In Hannah’s quest to become a surrogate, no one could have foreseen an unexpected pregnancy. Chi-Hards are left to wonder: Who is the father? Hannah and Ripley have been broken up for weeks, but did they reconnect off-camera? Is there someone else? And how will this impact her sister’s dreams of becoming a mom? What will Hannah tell Lizzie?

Viewers can’t wait to get answers after this shocking Chicago Med development in next week’s Season 10 finale, airing Wednesday, May 21 at 8/7c on NBC.