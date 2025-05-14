[SPOILER] Revealed She's Truly in Love With [SPOILER] on Chicago Fire

Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been bringing the heat, especially as the romantic drama between Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) reaches a fever pitch.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

For months, Violet's been dating charming lawyer Flynn (Steven Strait), and while they enjoy a swoon-worthy connection, she's been growing distant from him in recent episodes. And it's hard not to feel that Carver's ongoing rehabilitation has something to do with it. Carver and Violet dated for a while in Season 12, but after a rough breakup, Carver left the Windy City. He soon returned but was battling inner demons, including struggles with alcohol. As Carver focuses on his recovery, Violet's heart has been hurting for her friend. Still, as she continues to fret over Carver more than communicate with her boyfriend, Violet seems a little lost and increasingly distracted.

RELATED: Here's When the Chicago Fire, P.D., & Med Season Finales Will Air on NBC

After getting into an argument with Flynn in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 21 ("The Bad Guy"), Violet ended the relationship and made a shocking confession. Here's what happened:

Violet and Flynn's breakup ended with a jaw-dropping confession

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) on Chicago Fire Episode 1201. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

After Violet was featured in a Chicago newspaper as a local hero highlight, many of her Firehouse 51 friends were excited to congratulate her. Flynn was elated to see his girlfriend's passion had landed her such an honor, so he visited Firehouse 51 to hype Violet up.

During their chat, Flynn mentioned he had been talking Violet up to his friend, a doctor and renowned medical consultant. Flynn said he'd love to set up a meeting between Violet and the doctor, and Violet agreed. Violet's been dabbling in medical consulting this season, so she thought it could be a good side hustle.

However, Violet soon learned the doctor she met with was a mentor for UIC's medical school. After being invited to the program, Violet clarified she wasn't interested in medical school or becoming a doctor — she was happy with her career as a paramedic. But once it became clear Flynn wasn't on the same page, a conflict ensued.

Flynn defended himself by claiming he figured Violet would be interested in the opportunity, but Violet wasn't having any of it. Violet needed Flynn to understand she is a paramedic because she loves it, not because it's a precursor to another medical career. But after Flynn slipped up and said Violet wasn't living up to her potential, the damage was done. Despite him instantly apologizing, Violet told Flynn it wasn't working out between them.

What began as a simple misunderstanding skyrocketed into a breakup, and Flynn suspected Violet wasn't being truthful about why she was ending their relationship.

"You know, if you wanted to end things, you could have just ended them," Flynn told her. "You didn't have to turn me into the bad guy."

As Flynn went to leave, Violet came clean. "You're right," Violet said, stopping Flynn in his tracks. "You're right. The truth is I'm in love with someone else. I'm sorry."

"Wow," a heartbroken Flynn said. "Well, thanks for stringing me along while you figured out what I should have known three months ago."

What that shocking confession means for Carver and Violet

Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) appears in Season 13 Episode 6 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Carver and Violet's relationship, previously defined by unresolved feelings and unsaid sentiments, is set for a major shake-up as Carver returns to his post next shift. Between Carver confessing his love for Violet in the Season 12 finale and Violet expressing the same emotions ahead of the Season 13 finale, these first responders have much catching up to do as they finally face their feelings head-on. Will Carver and Violet finally nail the timing and reconnect?

Find out what happens to Violet and Carver by watching the Season 13 finale of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, May 21 at 9/8c on NBC.

Shop Chicago Fire merch