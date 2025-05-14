Where Is Jake Lockett's Carver on Chicago Fire? May 14, 2025

Viewers can't help but root for Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) on Chicago Fire, so they were quick to miss him during the May 14, 2025 episode.

Carver's been going through it this season, which began with him and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) navigating the aftermath of their breakup. Violet prepared to confess her lingering feelings for Carver, but his then-new girlfriend thwarted that plan. By the time Carver got out of that volatile relationship, Violet was dating a charming lawyer named Flynn (Steven Strait), further complicating their romantic odds. Amid the emotional turmoil, Carver has been battling his inner demons and confronting his struggles with alcohol abuse. After making significant strides in his recovery, Carver took some time off to go to rehab, and while he's returned to his post at Firehouse 51, his sobriety journey is still an ongoing process.

Between the juicy will-they-won't-they with Violet and his heart-wrenching recovery, Carver hasn't had much time to rest. Find out why Carver isn't at the station in Fire's latest, below.

Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) appears in Season 13 Episode 6 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Where was Carver on Chicago Fire this week? May 14, 2025 It didn't take long for viewers to learn why Carver was missing from Firehouse 51 in Season 13, Episode 21 ("The Bad Guy"). Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) gave Violet and Lizzie Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) the lowdown on Carver's whereabouts at the top of the episode after they arrived on shift and saw the firefighter missing. "Kidd says Carver's outpatient stuff ends this week," Ritter told his friends. "He's back full-time next shift."

"It’s been an honor bringing Sam to life and to every one of you, thank you for the love and support over the past three years," Lockett wrote on Instagram about playing Carver.



He continued, "And most importantly, the people that I was on the ground with day and night… thank you for the family you are and times you have been and will be there for me."

Find out what happens to Violet and Carver next by watching the Season 13 finale of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, May 21 at 9/8c on NBC.

