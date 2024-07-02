Tracy Spiridakos—And Her New Short Hair—Take on London in Scenic Vacation Pics

The Chicago P.D. alum chopped off her locks just in time for summer.

Tracy Spiridakos is enjoying her post-Chicago P.D. life to the fullest, courtesy of a fantastic new hairstyle and a much-needed vacation in London. Although her run as Detective Hailey Upton ended in the Season 11 finale after 140 episodes, people still can't get enough of this fan-favorite One Chicago actress. In particular, fans love what they've recently seen on the star's Instagram.

On July 1, Spiridakos gave the world a hint of what she was up to: an adventure through London alongside one of her besties!

"London adventures with a very special tour guide @quinnarch 🥰," the 36-year-old captioned.

Her vacation looked like it had everything the star could want: amazing food and drinks, world-class sightseeing, and experiencing everything London's got to offer alongside one of her closest friends.

And how about her new haircut? Her trademark long blonde locks are long gone, replaced with an infinitely more manageable 'do just in time for summer. She's still blonde, but her length is shoulder-framing now. Long bobs are in!

See photos from Spiridakos' London trip, below:

Why did Tracy Spiridakos leave Chicago P.D.?

In life, all good things must come to an end — even for one of the most beloved stars in the One Chicago universe. In a conversation with NBC Insider earlier in 2024, Spiridakos revealed that leaving the iconic show was one of the toughest decisions of her career.

"It was a really hard decision, and I don't know that there's ever a right time," she confessed. "I think I've been on the show for just over seven years, like seven and a half-ish years, and I was just wanting to switch it up and kind of see what else was out there. That was really it. I'm so close with everybody. With our producers, [showrunner] Gwen [Sigan], our writers, our cast, our crew. It was a really difficult and emotional time, for sure."

Tracy Spiridakos attends the "Wolf" photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Shortly after Spiridakos' exit, her co-star LaRoyce Hawkins, who portrays Officer Kevin Atwater, opened up to us and explained how challenging it's been for him and the rest of the Chicago P.D. cast to say goodbye to the longtime pillar of the show.

"It's very heartbreaking, to be honest with you," he explained. "She grew into all of our lives as, like, just a favorite. She brings a light to set that you can't really match, you know what I mean? She's just extremely funny, extremely sweet. She's really like a sister."

