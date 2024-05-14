Fans Can't Get Over How Much Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Looks Like Her Mom (PIC)

Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos is no stranger to posting all-smiles, behind-the-scenes photos of herself and her co-stars to her Instagram account, but for Mother's Day 2024, she shared arguably her best picture yet: An amazing selfie with her mom!

"I love you, happy Mother's Day," Spiridakos captioned her photo, which was taken near the iconic Cloud Gate in Chicago's Millennium Park — more commonly known to Windy City locals and tourists alike as "The Bean." The resemblance between the two is clear, with fans particularly taking note of their shared grins.

"You two share the same beautiful smile," noted one follower. Another added, "Mother and daughter resemblance is amazing, plus magical smiles."

One last compliment? "I see where you get your infectious sunshine from 🥰."

The actress has also offered a peek into her personal life via frequent photos of her beloved Rottweiler, Nala. Spiridakos even brings the pup on Chicago P.D.'s set.

Tracy Spiridakos Leaving Chicago P.D.

The 36-year-old has been a mainstay in the One Chicago universe since first appearing on the cop drama in Season 4, but unfortunately for fans, Season 11 of Chicago P.D. will be her last — which means there are only a few more opportunities left to catch Spiridakos as Det. Hailey Upton. And much of the cast and crew have gone on the record saying she'll be sorely missed.

In March, co-star Marina Squerciati (Burgess) commemorated some of the final days of filming by posting a sweet Instagram photo of Spiridakos and LaRoyce Hawkins (Atwater) along with a caption that read, "Squeezing in all the Tracy hugs we can get."

In an interview with NBC Insider, Hawkins teared up about Spiridakos' departure.

Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), Josephine Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic), Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) on Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 8. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

"It's very heartbreaking, to be honest with you," he told us. "She brings a light to set that you can't really match, you know what I mean? She's just extremely funny, extremely sweet. She's really like a sister."

He continued, "Watching her go is gonna be tough for us... but [we're] also very excited for her, right? For whatever's next. Whatever she touches is gonna turn into gold. And so we're proud of her, you know? We'll see what happens, but hopefully she leaves a little bit of that light with us."

Although her departure is bittersweet, on the plus side, we can't wait to see what kind of behind-the-scenes moments Spiridakos graces her fans with next as the final episodes of the season air.