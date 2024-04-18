A Chicago P.D. Producer Created the Most Emotional Tribute for Tracy Spiridakos

The producer, Brian Luce, honored Spiridakos by sharing sweet moments of her on set over the years.

Season 11 of Chicago P.D. will be the last for Tracy Spiridakos (Hailey Upton). To honor her badass seven-year run, producer Brian Luce took to Instagram to share the most heartfelt, three-part shoutout to her.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In the emotional clips we see candid behind the scenes moments of Spiridakos having fun with her co-stars, including Jesse Lee Soffer (Jay Halstead), LaRoyce Hawkins (Kevin Atwater), Marina Squerciati (Violet Burgess), Jon Seda (Antonio Dawson) and more. In each video, sentimental songs play, including "Times of Your Life" by Paul Anka, "How Do I Say Goodbye" by Dean Lewis, and "Have You Seen Her" by The Chi-Lites.

"I love you Luce," Spiridakos commented on one post.

See the videos later down in this post.

RELATED: Tracy Spiridakos Brings Dog Nala to Chicago P.D. S11 Set

Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Jason Beghe on Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago P.D.

Luce isn't the only one who is going to dearly miss Spiridakos. In a March interview with NBC Insider, Jason Beghe (Hank Voight) opened up about what working with her has meant to him.

"First of all, she’s somebody who I love and care about and respect," Beghe told us. "She will always be part of the shop. Even if she doesn't come back and work with us, she's part of my life and she's part of our show. You know, she's changed the show, and therefore even going forward, whether she's in the episode or not, she'll be part of the show."

He continued, "I’m just grateful for everything that she has done and continues to do."

RELATED: Tracy Spiridakos Had a Beach Day with a Sunset You Just Have to See

Meanwhile, showrunner Gwen Sigan confirmed to Hello! in January that Spiridakos is departing the show after Season 11. In the interview, she talked about the amazing energy that Spiridakos has brought to Chicago P.D.

"She is such a good actor, and we want to do her justice," Sigan told the outlet. "She's such a unique voice and so defined as to what her past was like and why she is the way she is."

She also spoke on what fans should expect for Upton's future. "We're really going to dig into that this season, and dig into growth and transformation," she said. "How do you get through your life not looking like what you thought it was going to look like, and realizing that there could be more out there that is maybe better for you? It will be a fun ride for her, and there are some interesting and new characters coming in for her to play against."