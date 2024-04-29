Tracy Spiridakos Chopped Off Half Her Hair and Looks So Chic

The Chicago P.D. star debuted her new look on Instagram in late April.

Tracy Spiridakos' long, flowing blonde hair has been one of her beauty staples for years — particularly on Chicago P.D., where she's played Hailey Upton since Season 4.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

But sometimes you just need a change. With Spiridakos' time on Chicago P.D. coming to an end after Season 11, it's the perfect time to switch up her look. And switch up she did in late April, posting photos to Instagram that revealed she chopped nearly half her hair off. Now, Spiridakos has a very chic long bob (or "lob") that frames her face beautifully.

Tracy Spiridakos cut half her hair off and looks so chic: pic

"So, I did something 😃 and I love it. Thank you @alexbrownhair," Spiridakos captioned her Instagram post, sharing snaps of the new cut and also photos that show just how long her hair was before. It's a drastic (but gorgeous) change!

If you need another side-by-side, check out her hair before:

Tracy Spiridakos from "Chicago P.D." Photo: Getty Images

And check it out now in this Instagram carousel (slides 4 and 5):

Like we mentioned earlier, Spiridakos is leaving Chicago P.D. after seven years.

RELATED: Tracy Spiridakos Is Leaving Chicago P.D. After 7 Years: What to Know

"First of all, she’s somebody who I love and care about and respect," Jason Beghe (Voight) told NBC Insider about Spiridakos' upcoming exit. "She will always be part of the shop. Even if she doesn't come back and work with us, she's part of my life and she's part of our show. You know, she's changed the show, and therefore even going forward, whether she's in the episode or not, she'll be part of the show."

RELATED: Jason Beghe Reacts to Tracy Spiridakos Leaving Chicago P.D.: "She's Changed the Show"

He continued, "I’m just grateful for everything that she has done and continues to do."

The last major Chicago P.D. exit was Jesse Lee Soffer, a.k.a Detective Jay Halstead on P.D., who left the series in Season 10.

"I was ready for more," the actor told Variety about his decision to leave. "Eventually, you know the character so well, there’s not much that can shift or transform. I really wanted to grow and expand, and we’ve only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years. I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, ‘You know what? It’s time to take a risk.'"