A Beloved True Blood Star Just Surprise-Appeared on Chicago Med

Veteran actor Sam Trammell guest stars on the May 14 episode of NBC's Chicago Med, playing a concerned father grappling with his child's medical crisis.

Chicago Med has a history of featuring guest stars who pack an emotional punch, so Trammell's entry into the show makes sense. With a portfolio of hit projects across decades, Trammell is no stranger to delivering thrills and chills on TV. Chi-Hards couldn't wait to see what the True Blood and This Is Us star brought to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Trammell's guest appearance in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 21 ("Baby Mine...") is an emotional gut punch. To prepare, we're revisiting some of the highlights from his prolific career.

Why you recognize Chicago Med guest star Sam Trammell: True Blood, This Is Us, and more

Vampires feast on True Blood; Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) appear on Chicago Med Season 3 Episode 14 "Lock It Down". Photo: True Blood: True Deaths: Eric Kills Steve Newlin (HBO)/trueblood YouTube; Elizabeth Sisson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Trammell is best known for his role as the shapeshifting Sam Merlotte on True Blood. In 2014, he portrayed Michael Lancaster, the father of Shailene Woodley's character in the film The Fault in Our Stars. And in the final season of Homeland, Trammell took on the part of Vice President Benjamin Hayes.

Now, on to Trammell's theater experience. In 1998, he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance as Richard Miller in Ah, Wilderness!

Also: This Is Us fans may recognize Trammell from his role in Season 1 of the show. He played Ben, a jazz keyboardist who previously dated Mandy Moore's Rebecca before she settled down with her eventual husband, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).

Trammell's latest guest appearance on Chicago Med isn't his first time working with Dick Wolf. In 2009, he guest-starred in Law & Order: Criminal Intent Season 8, Episode 3 ("Identity Crisis").

Sam Trammell guest stars on Chicago Med as a concerned parent

On Chicago Med, Trammell plays Walter Macron, the father of a young boy named Noah with cystic fibrosis. While Noah is at the top of the list for a lung donation, a sudden case of pneumonia complicates his odds of making it to the procedure.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock. Don't miss Trammell's appearance!