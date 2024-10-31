There's No Way You'll Recognize Kelly Clarkson in Her Wild Halloween Makeup (PICS)

Kelly Clarkson is already in the running for "Best Halloween Costume of 2024," and October 31 is barely underway.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host went through a full-body transformation from iconic singer to full-on Beetlejuice — but that's not all! The award-winning show shared even more tantalizing glimpses of what viewers can expect from the October 31 episode via its official social media platforms. We spy Happy's Place stars Reba McEntire and Rex Linn getting in on the Halloween festivities too! All the more reason to tune into The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Beetlejuice's hair, teeth, and outfit look wildly realistic to the point where fans would have no idea who the person underneath all the makeup was if they weren't told beforehand!

Of course, Clarkson's fantastic singing voice would give her away, which begs the obvious question: Will viewers see a Beetlejuice-ified version of Kellyoke during the special Halloween episode?

Guess we'll all have to tune in and find out!

Kelly Clarkson appears as Beetlejuice during Season 6 Episode 29 of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

Kelly Clarkson talks about not getting recognized in public

Speaking of makeup, in a September 2024 interview with the Associated Press, Clarkson addressed rumors that, unlike many of her Hollywood friends, she doesn't get recognized when riding the New York City subway — and she confirmed the rumors to be true!

“[I don’t get noticed] at all!” Clarkson confessed. "Girl, I don't look like this — this is not how I woke up! I usually am in a mom bun, or a hat and I get away with it. It's only when I speak — as soon as I open my mouth to speak is when people will go, 'What?' And then that's what gives me away. I have a very talented [hair and makeup] team named Harry and Potter — that's what I call them — and I'm very lucky. I realize that."

Clarkson is one of the lucky ones to be able to do everyday things without getting swarmed by fans and paparazzi alike. For example, when she memorably was a Coach on The Voice, she was able to lead a pretty "normal average life" — something that her fellow Coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend couldn't do!

"On The Voice, like I remember, any time I'd ever go out with Blake anywhere or John — they just look like [themselves] all the time," Clarkson explained. "They can't get away with it and they can't go anywhere. I'm very blessed. I get away with leading a pretty normal average life, and I don't think a lot of people in the limelight get that. But yeah, the subway's just faster! So, we're on it all the time."