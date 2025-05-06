The Celebs of TODAY's 2025 Summer Concert Lineup: Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, & More

The 2025 edition of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY is bigger than ever! Here's everything fans need to know about the celebrities and artists tapped for summer.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

Beginning on May 6, Rockefeller Plaza will be rocking — and red-hot — thanks to unforgettable performances courtesy of some of the biggest names in music. Kelly Clarkson kicked off the festivities for the year's first concert, followed by artists like The Voice's Blake Shelton, Wicked's Cynthia Erivo, the Jonas Brothers, and many more.

For 10 years Citi has sponsored the can't-miss summer concert series that has consistently given viewers some of the best live music moments ever captured on television.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the 'Citi Concert Series on TODAY,' bringing live performances to fans across the country," Pam Habner, Head of Branded Cards & Lending at Citi, said in a statement. "Whether you're watching from Rockefeller Plaza or tuning in from home, these shows are a celebration of culture, connection, and the power of music to unite us all."

Nobody's more excited for this year's concert series than the stars of TODAY, who gave fans a much-needed tease of what to expect during the April 23 episode while revealing Clarkson and Shelton as the 2025 headliners:

Who is scheduled for TODAY's 2025 summer concert series?

Here's the all-star concert lineup for 2025:

Tuesday, May 6: Kelly Clarkson

Tuesday, May 13: Blake Shelton

Friday, May 30: Sebastián Yatra

Friday, June 6: Cynthia Erivo

Friday, July 11: Ciara

Friday, July 25: Zac Brown Band

Friday, August 8: Jonas Brothers

Friday, August 22: Finneas

Friday, August 29: Role Model

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Citi Concert Series on TODAY will continue through September, with more artists being announced in the coming weeks. And, as always, fans who miss the performances as they happen live will be able to watch on-demand on TODAY.com.

Last year's concert series featured dazzling performances by Lainey Wilson, Bleachers, and Maggie Rogers — just to name a few, and fans should expect the same amount of passion and entertainment on that stage this time around, too.

Everything is on the table for artists scheduled to be at this year's concert series — even brand-new music performed live! That's one of the best parts about the entire experience: viewers never know what to expect when tuning in.

Click here for more information about the Citi Concert Series on TODAY — including how to attend these shows live. Trust us; you won't want to miss out on experiencing everything unfold live on TODAY.