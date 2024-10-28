Kelly Clarkson's Chappell Roan Cover of "My Kink Is Karma" Is Ridiculously Superb

Clarkson is having so much fun singing this Roan classic.

There's arguably no new artist on the planet more popular right now than Chappell Roan, and a few weeks ago, Kelly Clarkson channeled the 26-year-old to perfection with a Kellyoke performance for the ages.

Fans who tuned in to the October 11 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show were treated to Clarkson tearing the house down with a masterful cover of Roan's "My Kink Is Karma."

Clarkson's energy throughout the performance is infectious. Fans know she only chooses songs to cover for Kellyoke that are near and dear to her heart — and the emotion was flowing through Clarkson's iconic vocals throughout this one.

The song is already a smash hit, but Clarkson's live performance — sung in a higher octave than Roan's original version — gave "My Kink Is Karma" renewed energy and a distinctly Clarkson vibe.

"Please please please give Chappell a call and make a collab happen. I can't get enough," one fan commented on YouTube.

Fingers crossed that Clarkson and Roan team up together one day — we can't imagine the kind of musical masterpiece they would make.

What to know about "My Kink Is Karma"

Released in 2023 as the fourth single from Roan's debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, "My Kink is Karma" tells the story of a person relishing in the downfall of her ex-partner. The song's subject matter comes from Roan's personal experiences with previous relationships.

"I've been through some pretty gnarly breakups," she revealed in an interview with Into. "I was just sitting in the session and I was like, 'Ah, it feels so nice that my ex is doing horrible!' Which is insanely toxic. The song is toxic! I'm very aware that it's not healthy. But that's how I was feeling that day."

Although it didn't reach the dizzying commercial success of "Good Luck, Babe!" — which Clarkson also memorably covered — "My Kink Is Karma" still hit the number-81 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Nevertheless, the track helped Roan's debut album secure the number-two spot on the Billboard 200, reaching that mark on August 24, 2024.