Kelly Clarkson Reached a New Level Belting Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On"

With a portfolio of show stopping sets within her repertoire, Kelly Clarkson never fails to dazzle with her reimaginings of beloved hits. And Clarkson's recent cover of Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" is a glimmering testament to the daytime talk show's titanic vocals.

Throughout her Emmy-winning tenure on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson has consistently proven herself as one of the most versatile vocalists in the industry, and her take on "My Heart Will Go On" only cemented that mythic reputation. During the September 27 episode, Clarkson took the stage to deliver her haunting rendition of Dion's beloved 1997 ballad. As one of the most vocally demanding songs of all time, the talk show host delivered a grand slam of a set that respected Dion's original while also being distinctly her own.

Many talented artists have covered Dion's enchanting love song, but Clarkson's cover made waves after her set left no heart untouched.

Whether you're a Titanic fan or not, Clarkson's performance was a nostalgic throwback to the 90s pop ballad and a goosebump-inducing reminder of her unmatched talent. From the moment the song began, Clarkson had the entire audience hypnotized as she delicately delivered each note with razor-sharp precision.

Kelly Clarkson attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France; Céline Dion attends the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Clarkson never backs down from a key change, and as she approached the emotional climax of "My Heart Will Go On," Clarkson's majestic belt soared as she showcased her hallmark crystal-clear pitch and powerful range as she raised the octave. As the final note echoed through the studio, the audience roared with adoration as Clarkson concluded a genuinely titanic performance that will live on and on in our memories.

What to know about "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion

"My Heart Will Go On" is the powerful theme song from the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as star-crossed lovers who meet onboard the ill-fated ship. Dion recorded the power ballad for the film soundtrack and later included the song on her 15th studio album, Let's Talk About Love.

Interestingly, Dion revealed in a 2024 Vogue interview that director James Cameron was initially hesitant about a pop ballad appearing within the film's haunting narrative. But after Dion took the ballad to meteoric heights on the demo recording, it was a shoo-in inclusion. "My Heart Will Go On" went on to become one of cinematic history's most iconic film themes.

Titanic's replay-worthy theme won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, along with Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammys. "My Heart Will Go On" has since become one of the most beloved love songs of all time.

