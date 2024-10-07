The talk show host broke out into song with Brilliant Minds star — and banjo lover — Zachary Quinto.

Kelly Clarkson Singing "You Are My Sunshine" Is Still So Amazing Despite Being Sick

Many people consider "You Are My Sunshine" an essential part of their childhoods, and fans who tuned in to The Kelly Clarkson Show recently were treated to a magical moment involving the iconic song!

During the October 7 episode, Kelly Clarkson welcomed Zachary Quinto, the star of the new NBC series Brilliant Minds, and Quinto brought one of his favorite instruments along for the ride: His banjo! He has super impressive banjo-strumming skills, so we're not surprised the 47-year-old took advantage of his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to show off to a nationwide audience.

Before viewers knew what hit them, the actor launched into a sweet instrumental version of "You Are My Sunshine," and both Clarkson (who was battling a cold) and her audience quickly added some beautiful vocals.

What a moment! Quinto called it the "classic Mom song," and he isn't wrong. It's a testament to Clarkson's out-of-this-world singing ability that she can add her perfect-toned vocals on the fly — all while feeling under the weather.

But as good as Quinto's banjo playing is, his fantastic acting is what he's known for. Fans can watch him star in Brilliant Minds every Monday night at 10/9c, immediately after The Voice. (Will he bust out the banjo on Brilliant Minds? Only time will tell.)

Zachary Quinto and Kelly Clarkson appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6 is underway

Quinto was the latest all-star guest who visited The Kelly Clarkson Show this season! Clarkson promised Season 6 would be the biggest and best season yet, and the star-studded lineup of her friends who've already stopped by is making that bold claim a reality.

Just last week, stars like Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner, Keith Urban, The Voice's Michael Bublé, and Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon — just to name a few — stopped by, with many more a-listers slated to visit throughout the rest of the season.

So far, too many iconic moments to keep track of have already taken place in Season 6, like the unforgettable acoustic cover of Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" that Clarkson and Miranda Lambert performed so well. Viewers should expect more memorable musical moments throughout the season — after all, it's what Clarkson does best!