Garner told Kelly Clarkson the hilarious story of how she took in entirely too much caffeine that fateful day.

Jennifer Garner Drank This for the 1st Time While on Law & Order with Benjamin Bratt

There's a first time for everything, especially when you guest star on Law & Order!

During an October 3 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jennifer Garner discussed her relationship with coffee with Kelly Clarkson — while enjoying a cup or two, of course. Amazingly, the conversation revealed a fascinating piece of trivia that ties into one of the most iconic television shows of all time: Law & Order. Also, it involves a fan favorite former star of the show, Benjamin Bratt!

"I have a very specific 'first day of coffee' day in my life,'" Garner explained to Kelly Clarkson. "I had never had coffee, and I was living in New York, and I was, you know, working at a restaurant and auditioning and doing my thing — this was like 30 years ago. And I was cast in an episode of Law & Order, and I was playing someone opposite Benjamin Bratt, and I was more like a potential love interest kind of thing."

(At this point, Garner did her best Law & Order theme song impression, and it was adorable.)

"And so he said, 'Do you wanna have coffee to get to know each other before we shoot this?' and I was like, 'Oh yeah, absolutely," Garner continued before revealing she drank two triple-shot lattes while chatting with Bratt, unaware of the impact that much caffeine would have on her. The result? Disaster.

Jennifer Garner appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

"I was so jittery after, I remember I had to cancel an audition," Garner confessed.

"You probably had a heart attack," said a very concerned Clarkson.

"Yeah, I could like, taste my heartbeat, you know?" Garner quipped.

Nowadays, Garner is a coffee aficionado (as is Clarkson) and her obsession with coffee is something millions of fans can relate to!

"I seriously go to bed dreaming of it the next morning," Garner admitted.

Fans are now naturally wondering if Bratt has any idea of the profound coffee-related impact he had on Garner's life. Bratt famously portrayed Detective Reynaldo Curtis on Law & Order from 1995 to 1999.

What was Jennifer Garner's Law & Order episode about?

Garner made her Law & Order debut at 24 years old in 1996 in "Aftershock," (Season 6, Episode 23) playing the role of Jaime, a graduate student.

Jennifer Garner at Christian Dior RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Musée Rodin on September 24, 2024 in Paris, France; Benjamin Bratt attends the premiere of "Millers in Marriage" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images; Harold Feng/Getty Images

This particular episode bucks the traditional Law & Order format. Instead of revolving around a criminal case (and the accompanying proceedings), "Aftershock" follows each main cast member on their day off after witnessing an execution.

After a chance meeting with Jaime, Bratt's Rey Curtis decides to spend the rest of the day — and night — with her. He ignores his wife's phone calls all day, eventually causing her to kick him out of the house.

