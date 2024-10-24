Kelly Clarkson's Stadium-Size Belting on This Lou Gramm Cover Is Unreal (VIDEO)

Kelly Clarkson may have topped herself with her most recent live performance!

On October 19, the Grammy-winning artist stepped on stage alongside legendary British rock band Foreigner for a once-in-a-lifetime performance at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The song choice was perfect: the band's iconic power ballad, "I Want to Know What Love Is." The best part? Foreigner tapped its original singer, Lou Gramm, to sing alongside Clarkson — and they were backed by a powerful gospel choir.

It was a performance for the ages for fans who've always wanted to see these two powerhouses collide!

First of all, Gramm's still got it — the lead singer hasn't been part of Foreigner since 2003, but the 74-year-old still can belt his iconic lyrics with the best of them. Second, fans already knew Clarkson's voice was tailor-made for arena ballads like "I Want to Know What Love Is," but the star blew away the already sky-high expectations for the performance! What a moment.

Clarkson's runs, oh my goodness — those notes she hit during the final refrain would make Mariah Carey blush! (It's okay if you rewatch over and over; we did!)

This unexpectedly legendary performance is more proof that whenever Clarkson picks up a microphone — whether on The Kelly Clarkson Show or anywhere else — magic happens.

Clarkson and Foreigner just gave the world one of the coolest collaborations ever. 2024 really feels like the best time to be alive as a music fan, doesn't it?

Here's what to know about "I Want to Know What Love Is" by Foreigner

Kelly Clarkson hosts season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show Photo: Heidi Gutman/NBC

Released in 1984 as the lead single from Foreigner's fifth studio album, Agent Provocateur, "I Want to Know What Love Is" is Foreigner's most recognizable hit, achieving impressive commercial success.

The track reached the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1985 when it enjoyed a two-week run at the top of the chart and also captured the top spot on the UK Singles Chart. "I Want to Know What Love Is" is the British band's highest-charting song in their catalog, beating out "Waiting For a Girl Like You" and "Feels Like the First Time," which peaked at #2 and #4, respectively, on the Hot 100.

After the song's release, Cashbox called it "a highly dramatic and ultimately very touching song which amply displays Foreigner's musical talents and versatility" while specifically commending Gramm on his lead vocals. The outlet declared Gramm "delivers a moving and personal quality which captures the essence of the lyrics."

Of course, nearly 40 years later, nobody would've guessed the song would double as one of the most unforgettable collaborative performances in the history of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!