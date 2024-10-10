Kelly Clarkson’s Wispy, Super-Short Platinum Blonde Hair Is a Vibe

Kelly Clarkson is a platinum-selling artist, but for a time, she was also a platinum blonde. While a Coach on Season 18 of The Voice in 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show Host wore her wavy hair bleached and fashioned it super-short and wispy. It was quite the vibe. Check it out in the photo, below:

How Kelly Clarkson's hair has changed over the years

Kelly Clarkson on The Voice Season 18 Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Clarkson first found success in the early 2000s while rocking the chunky striped highlights that were so popular during that era. In 2006, she had a sharp, chin-length honey blonde bob that was so chic. Later, she dyed her hair a dark brown, wearing it with emo side bangs and short and curly around her ears.

In 2023, she cut bangs, the look she maintains today. (See below.) It's super cute, albeit less dramatic than the other styles.

Kelly Clarkson hosts season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show Photo: Heidi Gutman/NBC

In 2023, Clarkson gave a shout-out to her The Voice team for keeping her and her hair camera-ready. "Thank you so much to my incredible glam squad @robertramoshair, @cdicelove13, and @gloglomakeup for making me feel beautiful for nine seasons of the voice! I love y’all ❤️," she wrote on Instagram.

The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6 is underway

Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner, Keith Urban, The Voice's Michael Bublé, and Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon have all stopped by the talk show, with more slated to visit this season.

So many iconic moments have already taken place in Season 6, like the unforgettable acoustic cover of Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" that Clarkson and Miranda Lambert sang together. Viewers can expect more music throughout the season.

