NBC Insider Exclusive

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!

Sign Up For Free to View
NBC Insider The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson’s Wispy, Super-Short Platinum Blonde Hair Is a Vibe

Long live blonde Kelly!

By Elizabeth Logan
Roy Wood Jr. Monologue Promises To Keep Kelly Clarkson Show Daytime-Friendly
Video thumbnail
Now Playing
2:12
Highlight
Roy Wood Jr. Monologue Promises To Keep Kelly Clarkson Show Daytime-Friendly
Video thumbnail
3:46
Highlight
Ali Wong Shares Mom's Brutally Honest Divorce Reaction
Video thumbnail
3:08
Highlight
Kelly Clarkson Show Supports Hurricane Relief Efforts

Kelly Clarkson is a platinum-selling artist, but for a time, she was also a platinum blonde. While a Coach on Season 18 of The Voice in 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show Host wore her wavy hair bleached and fashioned it super-short and wispy. It was quite the vibe. Check it out in the photo, below: 

How Kelly Clarkson's hair has changed over the years

Kelly Clarkson sits in her coaches chair with blonde hair on the voice season 18 episode 2
Kelly Clarkson on The Voice Season 18 Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How to Watch

Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson first found success in the early 2000s while rocking the chunky striped highlights that were so popular during that era. In 2006, she had a sharp, chin-length honey blonde bob that was so chic. Later, she dyed her hair a dark brown, wearing it with emo side bangs and short and curly around her ears.

In 2023, she cut bangs, the look she maintains today. (See below.) It's super cute, albeit less dramatic than the other styles.

Kelly Clarkson smiles at her audience
Kelly Clarkson hosts season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show Photo: Heidi Gutman/NBC

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Singing "You Are My Sunshine" Is Still So Amazing Despite Being Sick

In 2023, Clarkson gave a shout-out to her The Voice team for keeping her and her hair camera-ready. "Thank you so much to my incredible glam squad @robertramoshair, @cdicelove13, and @gloglomakeup for making me feel beautiful for nine seasons of the voice! I love y’all ❤️," she wrote on Instagram.

The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6 is underway

Kristen Bell, Jennifer GarnerKeith UrbanThe Voice's Michael Bublé, and Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon have all stopped by the talk show, with more slated to visit this season.

So many iconic moments have already taken place in Season 6, like the unforgettable acoustic cover of Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" that Clarkson and Miranda Lambert sang together. Viewers can expect more music throughout the season.

RELATED: You'll Play Kelly Clarkson & Miranda Lambert's Chappell Roan Cover Over and Over Again

How do I get tickets to The Kelly Clarkson Show?

Tickets are available for The Kelly Clarkson Show's studio audience in the historic 30 Rockefeller Center building in New York City.

"There's nothing like witnessing the American Idol winner's powerful vocals in person," NBC Insider's McKenzie Jean-Phillipe reported after attending the Season 4 premiere. "As she hit those seemingly impossible high notes that filled the room, I actually heard audience members gasp all around me. It was like we were at our very own private Kelly Clarkson concert."

Get more information on how to attend the show here

Read more about:

Related Stories

Showname Season Web Dynamiclead Desktop 1920x1080

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Watch on NBC