See Kelly Clarkson with Super-Short, Ear-Length Dark Hair

The former Voice Coach belted her heart out with shorter-than-usual locks in this throwback duet performance with Martina McBride.

One of Kelly Clarkson's beauty signatures in recent years has been her super-long, honey-colored hair. Currently, The Kelly Clarkson Show host is rocking this style with bangs, too. But she didn't always have this look. In fact, during a 2006 performance with Martina McBride, she had a decidedly different 'do: super, super short—basically ear-length—and colored dark brown.

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

McBride and Clarkson joined forces back then to sing current Voice Coach Reba McEntire's hit song "Does He Love You." Both Artists are tailor-made for this track—it's a soaring ballad full of highs and lows, and it helped put McEntire on the map. You can watch the performance here, and check out Clarkson's extra-short hair in the photo, below:

Martina McBride and Kelly Clarkson during CMT Giants Honoring Reba McEntire - Show at Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

This isn't the only time Clarkson's gone short. In the same year (2006), the Grammy winner styled her hair into an edgy bob and dyed it blonde. She looked effortlessly chic, naturally.

Kelly Clarkson during 2006 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party - Arrivals at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

If you're keeping score: Clarkson can pull off both dark brown and light blonde hair. We wonder how she'd look with McEntire-style red tresses?

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson and Jason Aldean Brought the House Down with "Don't You Wanna Stay"

Kelly Clarkson knew Reba McEntire would be a great Voice Coach

Speaking of the queen: In just a few weeks, McEntire will be back as a Coach on The Voice Season 26. And she has a chance to do what few Voice Coaches have ever done: win back-to-back seasons. McEntire took home the top prize in Season 25 with her Artist Asher HaVon. But will lightning strike twice? To find out, watch The Voice Season 26 premiere Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC. All episodes stream next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson's Hit Song “Because of You” Has Such a Heartbreaking Meaning

Clarkson was a Voice Coach from Seasons 14 through 21, plus Season 23. With so much expertise, she knew McEntire would be a natural in the red chair. "If there's a great country singer on [Reba's] team, she's gonna be hard to beat," Clarkson said on Instagram Live all the way back in September 2023. "Cause she is the queen of country music. I thought that was a very smart play. I remember finding out that she was coming in when Blake [Shelton] was leaving, and I was like, 'That's really the only way to go.' You'd have to go legend status, because it's hard to fill Blake's shoes."