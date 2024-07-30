The unforgettable throwback from the 2010 CMAs featured Kelly Clarkson and Jason Aldean's amazing duet.

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Aldean Brought the House Down with "Don't You Wanna Stay"

A vocal powerhouse, Kelly Clarkson has delivered breathtaking performances throughout her career, including during her Emmy-winning tenure on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Among them was her 2010 performance of "Don't You Wanna Stay" alongside Jason Aldean at the 2010 Country Music Awards.

The Kellyoke songstress is no stranger to a power ballad or a team-up with a country artist — she's performed with the likes of Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Brett Eldredge, to name a few — but this duet stole the show after it debuted at 44th Annual Country Music Awards.

(It wasn't the last time the artists worked together: Aldean assisted Team Kelly during Season 21 of The Voice as a Battle Advisor, as well.)

Kelly Clarkson Singing "Don't You Wanna Stay" with Jason Aldean

Clarkson and Aldean premiered "Don't You Wanna Stay," at the 44th Annual Country Music Awards, and their vocal prowess, stage presence, and emotional connection awed the audience.

From the moment the song began, Aldean's warmth invited the audience into the song's story about making a fleeting moment last.

Aldean's deep vocals had the crowd hypnotized from the first notes — and, when Clarkson joined him on stage, she received thunderous applause from the crowd. His deep register perfectly complemented Clarkson's powerful and passionate cadence as they belted the chorus in tandem.

Musicians Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson perform onstage at the 44th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Bryan Bedder/WireImage

The chemistry between the two was palpable and their voices combined to create a deeply resonant set while navigating the emotional lyrics. As a sonic blend of heartfelt feeling and technical skill, each note of "Don't You Wanna Stay" struck a chord with the crowd.

While swapping verses and harmonizing, Clarkson and Aldean simultaneously connected with the crowd and each other, offering a masterclass in the cross-genre appeal of country and pop.

What to know about "Don't You Wanna Stay"

The Clarkson and Aldean duet "Don't You Wanna Stay" was released in 2010 on Aldean's fourth studio album, My Kinda Party. Clarkson included the track on the deluxe edition of her 2011 album, Stronger.

The single was written by Andy Gibson, Paul Jenkins, and Jason Sellers.

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Aldean on The Voice Season 21. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After premiering at the 2010 CMAs, "Don't You Wanna Stay" was released as the second single from Aldean's My Kinda Party and peaked at No. 32 on Billboard's Hot 100, spending over 30 weeks on the chart.

It was eventually nominated for a Grammy, won two Academy of Country Music Awards, and took home a CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year at the 2011 ceremonies.

