Kelly Clarkson's Hit Song “Because of You” Has Such a Heartbreaking Meaning

Twenty years ago, former The Voice Coach Kelly Clarkson unleashed her album Breakaway onto the world, and pop was never the same. One of the most heart-wrenching tracks on the hit album was "Because of You," which became a sleeper hit.

What "Because of You" by Kelly Clarkson is about

The song is from the perspective of a child growing up and pledging not to make the same emotional blunders her parents did. She sings that she will "not make the same mistakes that you did" and about how guarded she is as a result of tumult during her childhood. "Because of you, I learned to play on the safe side, so I don't get hurt, Because of you, I find it hard to trust not only me, but everyone around me," she sings.

The lyrics hint that the parent didn't give her any healthy coping mechanisms ("I cannot cry, because I know that's weakness in your eyes, I'm forced to fake a smile, a laugh") while giving her too much responsibility ("I was so young...You should have known better...Than to lean on me").

It's not a particularly hopeful song, lyrically speaking, but The Kelly Clarkson Show host's performance of it isn't mad, per se. It's also quite cathartic. Listen, below:

Reba McEntire's "Because of You"

Clarkson released "Because of You" in 2004, and in 2007, current The Voice Coach and country legend Reba McEntire recorded a version with Clarkson for her duets album.

"Because of You" was a massive hit

"My biggest song worldwide is 'Because of You,'" Clarkson told The Guardian in 2011. "That song really is the most depressing one I've ever written. I tried to get it on [debut album] Thankful, and was laughed at and told I wasn't a good writer. So then I tried to get it on Breakaway–and the label saw the results, people responding to it, and allowed it to become a single. Then took credit for its success, of course."

She also told Entertainment Weekly how proud she was of its certified platinum success, sharing, "I worked so damn hard to get it on an album and just everyone was against it. There was some blood, sweat and tears going on there. I think I’m most proud of that song—just getting it on an album because no one liked it until it hit number one worldwide, and everybody was on board.”