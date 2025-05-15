Why Kelly Clarkson Embraces People Praising Her Weight Loss: "I Feel Very..."

The Kelly Clarkson Show host and Voice Coach alum says she's always been confident — no matter her size.

Kelly Clarkson is more than fine with compliments about her recent weight loss.

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During a concert in May 2025, the Kelly Clarkson Show host and former The Voice Coach responded candidly to an audience member's compliment about her appearance. After hearing someone yell a comment at her, Clarkson said from the stage (per ET), "I appreciate it! Thank you, sir. I will not be calling HR."

In fact, said Clarkson, she wants the remarks to keep coming. "I want every motherf-cker that passes me to go, ‘Damn! Well done!'" she said, joking, "Every time I go to an HR meeting, I’m like, 'How have I not been fired?'" Basically, Clarkson wants credit for the effort she's put in to maintaining a healthier lifestyle, saying, "B-tches are out here working! Or trying!"

Kelly Clarkson is fine with people complimenting her weight loss

Kelly Clarkson hosts season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show Photo: Heidi Gutman/NBC

For the singer, it isn't about looks so much as health. "I didn’t think I looked bad before," she said at the same concert, per Entertainment Tonight. "There’s nothing wrong with [being heavier]. I felt very confident. I’m just saying it’s a lot more fun with clothes now."

It's the same sentiment she expressed talking to Whoopi Goldberg on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I never saw [the weight]," she said. "I was never insecure about it. I was happy ... I just did not see that."

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson's Mini-Me Daughter River Is Adorably Sassy as Her Mom's Boss

Clarkson prefers to go makeup-free during her off hours

Of course, Clarkson is not wearing fun clothes and dressing up all the time. In fact, if she's not on camera, she's also not in makeup. "I don’t even own makeup in my house. Someone was like, ‘Do you have [this product]?’ No, I don’t," she admitted during a recent chat on her talk show. "I don’t wear it... I have to wear it for work all the time, and it’s already, like, a lot."

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Moment She First Realized She Could Sing with THAT Voice

She's even relaxed about her eyebrows. "I think I’m just a choose your own adventure [type person]," she said. "When you’re looking at my face, what do you think the eyebrows should look like? Cool. Make it look like that for you, because I’m not doing any extra work." She added, "Apathy is a beautiful thing."

Check your local listing for The Kelly Clarkson Show.