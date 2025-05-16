Kelly Clarkson Will Interview These Musicians in NBC's "Songs & Stories" Special

Blake Shelton's Goal Is To Be On Kelly Clarkson's Record

The Kelly Clarkson Show host will sit down with Gloria Estefan, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and Teddy Swims.

Kelly Clarkson is bringing her signature charm to a new interview and music special on NBC, featuring conversations with some of today’s most iconic, influential, and chart-topping artists.

In Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, the three-time Grammy winner will chat with Gloria Estefan, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and Teddy Swims about music as well as their personal lives, giving viewers a “a front-row pass” at their “unfiltered” conversations. The four-episode special will also feature musical performances in an “intimate, unplugged setting.”

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson is described as a “unique programming event that will showcase and take an introspective look at an array of incredibly talented musical artists.”

Kelly Clarkson hosts season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show Photo: Heidi Gutman/NBC

Read on for everything you need to know about Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, including the special’s premiere date and how to watch each episode.

When does Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson premiere? Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson will air weekly hour-long episodes on NBC over the course of four weeks: Tuesday, August 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Tuesday, August 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Tuesday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Tuesday, September 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

How can you watch Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson? The four-episode special will air this summer on NBC. Simply find your local NBC channel to tune in on August 19, August 26, September 2, and September 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Each episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

NBC’s Songs & Stories special originated as a beloved segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Viewers of The Kelly Clarkson Show will recognize the format of NBC’s upcoming summer special. Through the years, Clarkson has welcomed a variety of celebrity guests on her Emmy-winning talk show’s “Songs & Stories” segment including Babyface, Miranda Lambert, Alanis Morissette, Garth Brooks, P!NK, Heart, and more.

Clarkson’s “Song & Stories” segment has delivered countless memorable moments with her guests. Like in September 2024 when Clarkson and Lambert performed a gorgeous rendition of Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” that left fans in awe.

And, of course, when Morissette appeared on the segment and performed some of her most famous songs like "Jagged Little Pill,” “Ironic,” and “Hand in My Pocket” with Clarkson. During their interview, Clarkson told Morissette that her music was the reason she bought her first dictionary.

“I bought my first dictionary because of you,” Clarkson laughed as she talked with Morissette about how her music impacted her as she was growing up. “I was very young and I was like, ‘What are these words? They mean something, and I need to look them up!’”

More of these incredible moments are in store when NBC’s special Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson premieres in summer 2025.