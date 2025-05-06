Love on the Spectrum's Abbey Shows Off Pure, Amazing Voice Singing "Boyfriend Forever"

On May 5, The Kelly Clarkson Show was home to an unforgettable crossover moment.

Abbey Romeo, one of the stars of Love on the Spectrum — the popular reality series that follows autistic people as they search for love — stunned viewers with a live performance of her original song "Boyfriend Forever" alongside My Band, Y'all on Monday's show.

Fans of Love on the Spectrum will always remember how Abbey surprised her boyfriend, David, with an impromptu acoustic version of the song she wrote for him during the show's Season 3 finale. Now, the full-band version is a pop-centric love story that could easily be radio-bound.

Abbey's vocals were flawless as she sang the song's adorably personal lyrics like, You're the lion the my lioness / The milk to my Chardonnay / My Prince charming doesn't bring me flowers / You know I'd rather have gummy bears any day.

The star's love for music began at a young age, and the command and poise Abbey showed front and center was truly inspiring.

Abbey Lutes speaks onstage during the "Light Up The Blues 7 Concert celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary" event at the Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has been on a Love on the Spectrum kick lately, as Abbey followed in fellow castmate Tanner's footsteps. Tanner met his idol, Jack Black, during another memorable episode of the show in April. It was a meeting that had Clarkson — and everybody tuning in — in near tears.

Kelly Clarkson's music director speaks to the beauty of Abbey's song

Immediately after the performance, Clarkson's music director, Jason, spoke about the significance of Abbey handling this very special version of "Cameo-oke."

"This show just brings so much joy, especially Abbey and David, and, I mean, right now I think we could all use a little extra joy," he said. "And I just wanted to highlight… she just has an authentic way of telling a story and I love seeing music brought to life like this… it's just beautiful. So we gave it The Kelly Clarkson Show spin and popped it up a bit and hopefully she'll release it to radio for us."

"It's such a pure, beautiful sound," Clarkson agreed.