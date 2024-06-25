Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
What the Lyrics of Kelly Clarkson's Hit "Miss Independent" Really Mean
The Kelly Clarkson Show host's 2003 single marked her first Grammy nomination.
Don't misunderstand "Miss Independent," the belt-your-heart-out anthem about falling in love for the first time.
The single, from Kelly Clarkson's first album, 2003's Thankful, netted the singer her first Grammy nomination in 2004, and remains a karaoke night favorite for its unforgettable tune and confident lyrics.
Here's what it's all about.
RELATED: You'll Love Niall Horan's New Song Even More When You Find Out What It Means
What Kelly Clarkson's "Miss Independent" really means
The song tells the story of a woman who was very strong, but also guarded, who never felt like she needed a relationship, and didn't know how much she was missing. It's about the confusion of falling in love for the first time, realizing you are vulnerable because you are prioritizing another person, but deciding to go in "the new direction" because there's "no need to be defensive" when "love is true."
Kelly Clarkson co-wrote "Miss Independent"
After she won American Idol, Clarkson was definitely known as an amazing singer. However, she still needed to convince record executives that she could write and produce, as well.
“My big first single was ‘Miss Independent,’ and I had to fight so hard to get that song on my record, like, with the guitars how I liked it and everything how I liked it,” Clarkson recalled to TODAY. “Everybody wanted me to do ballads...I was like, ‘No, I really like this song. I want to set up some kind of precedent.’ It was very important to me as an artist, and I got to write on it as well, which was important to me.”
The song was initially co-written by Matt Morris, Rhett Lawrence and former The Voice Coach Christina Aguilera, and was intended for Aguilera's 2002 album Stripped. However, after Aguilera passed on the track, it came Clarkson's way, she finished writing it, and the rest is history.
"That song helped me as a writer,” Clarkson said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I think everybody kind of knew me as a vocalist and not a songwriter at that point. So that paved the way for the ‘Because of You,’ the ‘(Behind These) Hazel Eyes.’ All those songs...”
The lyrics to "Miss Independent" by Kelly Clarkson
Miss independent
Miss self-sufficient
Miss keep your distance
Miss unafraid
Miss out of my way
Miss don't let a man interfere, no
Miss on her own
Miss almost grown
Miss never let a man help her off her throne
So, by keeping her heart protected
She'd never ever feel rejected
Little miss apprehensive
Said ooh, she fell in love
What is the feelin' takin' over?
Thinkin' no one could open my door
Surprise, It's time
To feel what's real
What happened to Miss Independent?
No more the need to be defensive
Goodbye, old you
When love is true
Miss guarded heart
Miss play it smart
Miss if you want to use that line you better not start, no
But she miscalculated
She didn't want to end up jaded
And this miss decided not to miss out on true love
So, by changing her misconceptions
She went in a new direction
And found inside she felt a connection
She fell in love.
What is the feelin' takin' over?
Thinkin' no one could open my door
Surprise, It's time
To feel what's real
What happened to Miss Independent?
No more the need to be defensive
Goodbye, old you
When love is true
When Miss Independence walked away
No time for love that came her way
She looked in the mirror and thought today
What happened to miss no longer afraid?
It took some time for her to see
How beautiful love could truly be
No more talk of why can't that be me
I'm so glad I finally see
What is the feelin' takin' over?
Thinkin' no one could open my door
Surprise, It's time
To feel what's real
What happened to Miss Independent?
No more the need to be defensive
Goodbye, old you
When love is true
RELATED: Here's What Gwen Stefani's Song "Hollaback Girl" Is Really About