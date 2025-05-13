Kelly Clarkson Was "Freaked Out" During Her Iconic Justin Guarini Duet: "Real Bad"

Kelly Clarkson's story about one of her most iconic American Idol moments was discussed on a recent episode of her self-titled talked show.

During the May 12 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the former Coach of The Voice welcomed guest Jimmy Fallon to her set and turned back the clock with a story from her time on Idol in 2002. Believe it or not, her iconic duet with fellow finalist Justin Guarini was not planned ahead of time.

On the show, Clarkson and Guarini were tasked with performing the Kim Weston and Marvin Gaye classic "It Takes Two" as a duet together — something Clarkson was not prepared for in the slightest.

That's right, the producers instructed the two finalists to perform an impromptu duet with no rehearsal. Talk about pressure.

Clarkson's retelling of this beloved moment in her career is too funny.

Kelly Clarkson during The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6, Episode 105. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

"They told me and Justin right before we went out that we were doing a duet to this song, and I was like, 'What do you mean?' It's a live program, I'm 19, 20 — I can't remember — and they were like, 'Well, yeah, don't worry, the words will be up there.'"

As any singer knows, knowing the words to a song you're performing a duet of isn't the most vital part of the whole process.

"And I was like, 'Will the melody [be up there]?'" Clarkson recalled asking, looking astonished as she told the story to Fallon. "Will the bouncing Mickey head also have the melody? What do you mean?"

Fallon, of course, was dying laughing during Clarkson's story-turned-rant, barely keeping himself together.

"I was freaked out on live TV, like, so young, and we were just laughing and smiling — and that asshole knew the song!" she hilariously blurted out, endearingly referring to Guarini. "He was like, 'You don't know this song?' And I was like, 'Now is not the time to fight! Now is not the right time to argue about this'...It was real bad!"

For the record, Clarkson absolutely crushed the duet en route to winning the first season of Idol. Is anyone surprised?

