Kelly Clarkson's Edgy Chin-Length Honey Blonde Bob Is Transformative (PICS)

The talk show host and Olympics commentator has experimented with her look many times over the years.

It's time for a throwback photo nearly 20 years in the making.

Kelly Clarkson has been known to change her look every now and again (she always looks stunning, regardless) and back in 2006, the singing phenom sported the perfect hairstyle to match her rocking hit "Since U Been Gone," which was dominating airwaves across the United States.

Take a look at this classic photo of Clarkson with a chin-length honey blonde bob cut. It's edgy, it's stunning, and it's the perfect complement to the anthem that spent many weeks near the top of the Billboard Hot 100!

(Is it too much to ask Clarkson to recreate this look on an upcoming episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show sometime soon? Maybe she can do a throwback performance of "Since U Been Gone" for another always-amazing Kellyoke session?)

This gorgeous photo was captured at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Awards Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on February 8, 2006. Clarkson's fantastic 'do was her good luck charm that evening. She was awarded the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance thanks to "Since U Been Gone."

But Clarkson's night wasn't over yet!

Kelly Clarkson during 2006 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party - Arrivals at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The then-24-year-old also took the stage for an unbelievable live performance of her other smash hit, "Because of You." All in all, it was a great night for everyone — for Clarkson, Grammy Award attendees, her legion of fans, and cool hairdo aficionados everywhere.

Kelly Clarkson was touched by the 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony

As one of NBC's Opening Ceremony hosts for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Clarkson had the honor of explaining the many aspects of the annual event to viewers. However, after witnessing Celine Dion perform as part of the festivities, Clarkson couldn't help but become emotional.

"That was really beautiful," Clarkson confessed. "If people don't know her story... it's just incredible what she's overcome. To have that moment — she's a vocal athlete."

Dion recently revealed her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that has thrown her career off course in recent months. Speaking as both a fellow singer and a fan, Clarkson continued to give her candid thoughts to viewers in a heartwarming moment.

"I've been inspired, I've been dancing, I was not ready for that ending… if you know anything about what she's been going through right now, I'm so sorry, I'm trying to hold it together," she said through tears. "But that she got through that, that was incredible. In my field, she is the gold winner for vocal athletes."