Adam Levine Looks Strikingly Handsome With Bleach Blonde Hair (PIC)

The Voice Coach, who's returning for Season 27, looks fantastic no matter what his hair color is.

It's been more than a decade since Adam Levine unveiled his shocking new light locks on social media (and later, on The Voice) in 2014. It was a typical day for millions of music fans — until they scrolled past this photo in their Twitter feeds.

See Levine's bleach-blonde reveal here.

It was genuinely one of those "break the internet" moments.

Levine threw all caution to the wind and dyed his hair blonde. Bleach-blonde, to be exact. Of course, this coincided with his Coaching duties on The Voice, and Blake Shelton used Levine's new 'do as ammunition in the duo's never-ending competitive banter on more than one occasion. (Shelton even went as far as calling Levine "Miley Cyrus" while filming The Voice.)

During that unforgettable Season of The Voice, it seemed that Levine's hair color came up more than the Maroon 5 frontman expected. In a 2014 interview with Extra alongside Shelton, Shakira, and Usher, Levine revealed that he thought his hair color was getting too much attention when the Coaches should be focused on the competition itself.

Adam Levine during the "Live Show" Episode 619B of The Voice.

"I was kinda shocked at their reactions," Levine confessed. "I feel like there's so many more things to care about than my stupid hair."

Levine looks strikingly handsome no matter what color hair he's rocking! (We're especially partial to his shoulder-length 90s haircut from back in the day.)

Adam Levine returns to The Voice in Season 27

Adam Levine performs onstage at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023 in New York City.

The overwhelmingly successful Coach returns to The Voice for Season 27, joining Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and John Legend, who is also re-joining the show after a brief one-season absence. Levine himself has already shared behind-the-scenes photos from the first week of filming — and unsurprisingly, he's all smiles on the set!

A lot has changed in the world of The Voice since Levine last Coached in Season 16. Can he keep up with the raised competitive bar in 2024? Only time we tell — but we can't wait to see what happens!