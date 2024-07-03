The Best Performances from Season 25 Winner Asher HaVon | The Voice | NBC

Coaches Dan + Shay Reveal the "Magic" Collaborative Process Behind "19 You + Me" | The Voice | NBC

We Read Your Comments and We're Bringing Adam Levine Back | The Voice | NBC

We Read Your Comments and We're Bringing Adam Levine Back | The Voice | NBC

This throwback photo of Adam Levine with long hair will make you do a double take.

Adam Levine Looks Unrecognizable With Rocker Hair Down to His Chin

Adam Levine has undergone a hair transformation over the years — and we have the photos to prove it.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

A 2019 Apple Music video slideshow shows the style evolution of Levine and his Maroon 5 bandmates. From the band's early years to their early-aughts breakthrough, Levine changed up his look multiple times before settling on the buzzcut we know and love. Perhaps the greatest emblem of Levine's hair transformation is the final photo in this slideshow, where he's rocking chin-length, '90s faux-grunge hair. He barely looks recognizable with hair this long.

See Adam Levine's long hair here in the Apple Music video slideshow. Scroll to the 28-second mark.

It's appropriate that the slideshow is set to the iconic Maroon 5 song "Memories," because it's a straight-up trip down memory lane.

When was Adam Levine on The Voice?

Levine appeared as a Coach for The Voice on Seasons 1-16 and will return for Season 27, premiering spring 2025. He won Seasons 1, 5, and 9 of the show, and he's gunning for a fourth victory against fellow Season 27 Coaches John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Michael Bublé.

RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

After the Season 27 Coaches were announced, Levine took to social media to express his excitement about returning.

Adam Levine visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 09, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"Season 27, yes, I'm coming back, I'm so excited," he said. "I cannot wait. I'm well-rested. I'm ready to go. I'm a little nervous — [well] I'm not nervous, but I'm so excited."

As confident as ever, Levine confessed that he'll "feel bad" for the other teams, foreshadowing another victory before Season 27 even kicks off.

RELATED: Every Winner of The Voice From Season 1 Through Season 25

"It's going to be great, and I can't wait," he continued. "It's going to be awesome, let's go! Team Adam is back. I feel bad for the other teams. Let's go. Season 27's going to be different. Yeah, I'm back! I'm really excited, everybody. Voice fam, here we come. Let's go!"

That said, Ballerini isn't going down without a fight. "I feel very strongly I'm going to have to really fight Adam Levine," she joked to People. "I know it's a big deal that he's coming back, but yeah — I feel like we're going to be frenemies. Just kidding. However, I've gotten some pep talks from Blake [Shelton] about how to take him down!"