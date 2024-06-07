The AGT: All-Stars Act recently reflected on how much he's changed in just two years.

Tom Ball Has Gone Through Such a Transformation Since His BGT Audition

A little fame goes a long way.

How to Watch Watch AGT: All-Stars on NBC and Peacock.

British singer Tom Ball, who placed second in Season 15 of Britain's Got Talent before coming in third on America's Got Talent: All Stars, is reflecting on the crazy journey he's been on since he entered the reality show. It's even changed his appearance, and the before-and-after will shock you.

Tom Ball highlights his transformation since auditioning for BGT

"How quickly time fly by! 🤯⏰️ Taken 2 years apart, and we have achieved so much in this time! Makes me so excited for the future 😊," Ball wrote under a side-by-side of himself during his first BGT run and a more recent performance.

He's got a new look with a leather jacket, and a much shorter haircut that definitely works.

RELATED: Tom Ball Hit the Longest Note Ever Singing Sam Smith's 'Writing's on the Wall'

Before he committed to music full-time, Ball was a classroom teacher in Burgess Hill. Now, he's got an online music school and has released his debut album, Curtain Call. Yep, he's definitely gone far.

Ball loves to share milestones with his fans

At just 26 years old, he's wonderfully grounded and grateful for his journey. In March 2023, he celebrated another important milestone.

Tom Ball performs on America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1 Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"Six years ago, I met the love of my life and since then, so much has happened - from the highs to the lows, the victories to the challenges, and everything in between," he captioned an adorable post. "Through it all, I'm incredibly grateful for every moment we've shared and for the amazing woman who has been by my side. Here's to the past six years and to many more to come. Love you always, my wife. @hball22."

RELATED: Tom Ball Has a School Where You Can Learn to Sing Just Like Him

He also lets his fans in on his process. On Instagram, Ball revealed why he chose Radiohead's "Creep" for his final BGT performance. "🎤🎶 Why did I sing Creep in the #AmericasGotTalent All Stars Grand Final?! Truth is, it means more than you know," Ball captioned the IG video. "Growing up, I didn't feel like I belonged, and a big part of that was because of my diabetes. When I was diagnosed I used to hide myself in music rooms so people wouldn't see me inject. So I sang 'Creep' as a message for me, and to anyone out there that feels like they don't belong, but they do."