Tom Ball Faked Out Fans & Sang Amazing "Live and Let Die" Cover as Noodle the Cat

Britain's Got Talent viewers were confused and delighted when a singing (CGI) cat named Noodle entered the competition, supported by her dog friend, and sometimes collaborator, Bun. And after advancing to the Semi-Finals in 2023, Noodle revealed that her voice was provided by none other than singer Tom Ball, who had placed third in the competition the year before. (He's also an America's Got Talent: All-Stars finalist.)

How to Watch Watch AGT: All-Stars on NBC and Peacock.

For the big moment, Ball chose "Live and Let Die," taking the flame-engulfed stage in bad-ass all-black leather to rapturous applause from the audience and Judges. Never been cooler, and it's the look he chose to demonstrate how much he's changed since his first BGT appearance: "How quickly time fly by! 🤯⏰️ Taken 2 years apart, and we have achieved so much in this time! Makes me so excited for the future 😊," Ball wrote under a side-by-side of himself.

RELATED: Tom Ball's Cover of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together" Is His Most Soulful Yet

What to know about "Live and Let Die" by Wings

Post-Beatles, Paul McCartney and his wife Linda wrote the song for the 1973 James Bond movie of the same name, which was also Roger Moore's debut as James Bond. McCartney recorded it with his band Wings, and it's since been covered by rockers including the band Guns n Roses. It was the first Bond theme be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song and won Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s) at the Grammy Awards in 1974.

Per Rolling Stone, parodist "Weird" Al Yankovic recorded a version of the song called "Chicken Pot Pie," but didn't release it out of respect to McCartney's vegetarianism.

The lyrics to "Live and Let Die"

When you were young

And your heart was an open book

You used to say, "Live and let live"

(You know you did

You know you did

You know you did)

But if this ever-changing world in which we're livin'

Makes you give in and cry



Say live and let die

(Live and let die)

Live and let die

(Live and let die)



What does it matter to ya?

When you got a job to do

You got to do it well

You gotta give the other fella hell!



You used to say live and let live

(You know you did

You know you did

You know you did)

But if this ever-changing world in which we're livin'

Makes you give in and cry

Say live and let die

(Live and let die)

Live and let die

(Live and let die)

RELATED: See Simon Cowell Sing (Kind of) and Transform Into the Witch Elphaba from Wicked