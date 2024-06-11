NBC Insider Exclusive

Tom Ball's Cover of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together" Is His Most Soulful Yet

The AGT: All-Stars and BGT alum effortlessly captivates with every cover he does. 

By Chris Phelan
Watching Tom Ball perform brings to mind one word: flawless.

It doesn't matter if a song is old or new, powerful or understated, well-known or obscure, Ball can genuinely do it all. And his soulful and effortless cover of the Al Green classic "Let's Stay Together" is something we've had on repeat all day!

Ball's take on "Let's Stay Together" is truly something to behold. At times, the 26-year-old AGT: All-Stars legend brings the iconic song a refreshing, reserved tone. But at other points — especially that ending — Ball's soulful vocal chops lift the song to new heights. 

Ball has come a long way since his memorable debut on Britain's Got Talent Season 15. Many fans are in awe of his transformation over the years. However, one thing about Ball will never change: his out-of-this-world singing ability. Keep the covers coming, Tom!

Everything to know about "Let's Stay Together"

Released in 1972 on his album of the same name, "Let's Stay Together" is arguably Green's biggest hit. In fact, commercially, it is — it's the only song Green has written that's reached number one on the pop charts. "Let's Stay Together" lived atop the Billboard Hot 100 for one glorious week in February 1972.

"Let’s Stay Together" by Al Green lyrics

Let’s stay together

I, I'm so in love with you
Whatever you want to do is alright with me
'Cause you make me feel so brand new
And I want to spend my life with you

Let me say that since, baby, since we've been together
Ooh, loving you forever is what I need
Let me be the one you come running to
I'll never be untrue

Ooh, baby, let's, let's stay together
Lovin' you whether
Whether times are good or bad, happy or sad
Ooh, yeah
Whether times are good or bad, happy or sad

Split of Tom Ball and Al Green
Tom Ball walks the carpet of the Season 1 premiere of America's Got Talent: All-Stars; Al Green poses for a portrait in circa 1972. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Why somebody, why people break up
Turn around and make up, I just can't see
You'd never do that to me, would you baby?
Just being around you is all I see, it's what I want to do

Let's, we ought to stay together
Lovin' you whether
Whether times are good or bad, happy or sad

C'mon, let's, let's stay together
I'll keep on lovin' you whether
Whether times are, oh times are good or times are bad

