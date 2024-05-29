The AGT and BGT alum upped his game with another beautiful performance.

Tom Ball's Cover of "Stand by Me," Backed by a Full Choir, Is Pure Magic

Although he hasn't performed in front of an America's Got Talent audience since 2023's All-Stars, Tom Ball continues to put on unforgettable performances that will stand the test of time.

Tom Ball from AGT covers "Stand by Me": watch

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Week in May 2024, Ball uploaded a live performance of the Ben E. King classic "Stand By Me," which many fans already consider his most incredible yet. The 26-year-old BGT alum teamed up with a full choir to put a new spin on the iconic song, and well, we don't think it gets any better than this.

Not many vocalists can invoke such emotion with their singing, but with the help of a few dozen of his friends and an unmatched visual production, it's challenging for anyone to make it through this performance without shedding a tear or two.

Singing emotionally is one of the hallmarks of Ball's style — he isn't shy about taking songs and adding new layers of feeling. (See his cover of Elton John's "I'm Still Standing," for example.) For longtime fans of the singer-songwriter, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he once again did the impossible and made a well-known song even more memorable and powerful by simply adding his flawless vocals and inflections.

Watch for yourself, below:

About "Stand by Me" by Ben E. King

Released in 1961 off King's third studio album, Don't Play That Song!, "Stand by Me" immediately climbed the Billboard charts, reaching the number-four position on the Hot 100 chart. Interestingly, King found the song enjoying newfound popularity after it was re-released (alongside a music video) as part of the soundtrack to the 1986 film Stand By Me starring Wil Wheaton and River Phoenix.

Today, the song is infinitely hummable, still as popular as ever, and is the perfect choice for legendary vocalists-in-the-making to cover whenever they want to wow audiences worldwide, as Tom Ball has shown.

"Stand by Me" by Ben E. King lyrics

When the night has come

And the land is dark

And the moon is the only light we'll see

No, I won't be afraid

Oh, I won't be afraid

Just as long as you stand

Stand by me

So darlin', darlin', stand by me

Oh, stand by me

Oh, stand

Stand by me, stand by me

If the sky that we look upon

Should tumble and fall

Or the mountain should crumble to the sea

I won't cry, I won't cry

No, I won't shed a tear

Just as long as you stand

Stand by me

And darlin', darlin', stand by me

Oh, stand by me

Oh, stand now

Stand by me, stand by me

And darlin', darlin', stand by me

Oh, stand by me

Oh, stand now

Stand by me, stand by me

Whenever you're in trouble won't you stand by me

Oh, stand by me

Won't you stand by

