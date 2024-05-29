Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Tom Ball's Cover of "Stand by Me," Backed by a Full Choir, Is Pure Magic
The AGT and BGT alum upped his game with another beautiful performance.
Although he hasn't performed in front of an America's Got Talent audience since 2023's All-Stars, Tom Ball continues to put on unforgettable performances that will stand the test of time.
Tom Ball from AGT covers "Stand by Me": watch
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Week in May 2024, Ball uploaded a live performance of the Ben E. King classic "Stand By Me," which many fans already consider his most incredible yet. The 26-year-old BGT alum teamed up with a full choir to put a new spin on the iconic song, and well, we don't think it gets any better than this.
Not many vocalists can invoke such emotion with their singing, but with the help of a few dozen of his friends and an unmatched visual production, it's challenging for anyone to make it through this performance without shedding a tear or two.
RELATED: The Notes Tom Ball Hits During This Brilliant Les Misérables Cover are Unreal: Watch
Singing emotionally is one of the hallmarks of Ball's style — he isn't shy about taking songs and adding new layers of feeling. (See his cover of Elton John's "I'm Still Standing," for example.) For longtime fans of the singer-songwriter, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he once again did the impossible and made a well-known song even more memorable and powerful by simply adding his flawless vocals and inflections.
Watch for yourself, below:
About "Stand by Me" by Ben E. King
RELATED: Tom Ball Made Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" So Emotional
Released in 1961 off King's third studio album, Don't Play That Song!, "Stand by Me" immediately climbed the Billboard charts, reaching the number-four position on the Hot 100 chart. Interestingly, King found the song enjoying newfound popularity after it was re-released (alongside a music video) as part of the soundtrack to the 1986 film Stand By Me starring Wil Wheaton and River Phoenix.
Today, the song is infinitely hummable, still as popular as ever, and is the perfect choice for legendary vocalists-in-the-making to cover whenever they want to wow audiences worldwide, as Tom Ball has shown.
"Stand by Me" by Ben E. King lyrics
When the night has come
And the land is dark
And the moon is the only light we'll see
No, I won't be afraid
Oh, I won't be afraid
Just as long as you stand
Stand by me
So darlin', darlin', stand by me
Oh, stand by me
Oh, stand
Stand by me, stand by me
If the sky that we look upon
Should tumble and fall
Or the mountain should crumble to the sea
I won't cry, I won't cry
No, I won't shed a tear
Just as long as you stand
Stand by me
And darlin', darlin', stand by me
Oh, stand by me
Oh, stand now
Stand by me, stand by me
And darlin', darlin', stand by me
Oh, stand by me
Oh, stand now
Stand by me, stand by me
Whenever you're in trouble won't you stand by me
Oh, stand by me
Won't you stand by