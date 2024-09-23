Tom Ball Singing Sam Smith Backed by a Full Orchestra Is Universe-Bending Power

Talent Goes for Gold | America's Got Talent Season 19 Official Trailer

We are hereby casting our vote for AGT icon Tom Ball to sing the next haunting 007 ballad.

If there's a powerhouse vocalist worthy of a full orchestra backing, it's America's Got Talent star Tom Ball.

Ball, the dynamite singer who stunned audiences on both Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent: All-Stars, continues to captivate with his unique vocals. He's wowed fans with heartfelt renditions of both classic songs and modern hits. And on September 21, he upped the ante by performing alongside the Questa orchestra for Spies!, a showcase centered around music made for spy films like Mission Impossible, Pink Panther, and the James Bond franchise.

Ball took to Instagram on September 22 to share a video from his performance of Sam Smith's 2015 hit "Writing's on the Wall."

Tom Ball sang Sam Smith's "Writing's on the Wall" backed by a full orchestra

Tom Ball from "AGT: All-Stars" and "Britain's Got Talent." Photo: NBC

Ball's rendition of "Writing's on the Wall" was a cinematic marvel. The arrangement created a dramatic atmosphere; as the orchestra swelled, so did Ball's voice.

"Last night was incredible!" Ball captioned his Instagram video. "It's not every day you get to sing with a full orchestra 🎻🎺🥁."

Fans of Ball's have come to expect nothing less than the best from the singer. His performance of Smith's Spectre hit continues to demonstrate why he became such a standout Act. As Ball continues to share moments from his career on social media, fans enjoy watching him evolve as a performer.

This latest set proves we still have so much left to see from the AGT icon.

"I would adore going to Vegas and Broadway," Ball told The Sun about his career ambitions. Per the outlet, he received a very high compliment from Simon Cowell during his original BGT run.

"You're like Susan Boyle's grandson because what you do is not what we expect," Cowell said. "For me, this is the best performance I've seen all series."

