Tom Ball Beautifully Sang This Elvis Love Song for His Wife (LISTEN)

The BGT and AGT: All-Stars Act shared his very own version of "Can't Help Falling In Love" by Elvis.

Tom Ball just raised the bar far too high for anyone currently in a relationship.

The America's Got Talent star married his longtime sweetheart, Hannah, in October 2022 after they began dating (they met online!) in 2017. By all accounts, the love between Ball and his wife is as strong as ever, and Ball just shared an adorable reminder of their bond for all the world to see.

In an August 1 Instagram post, the famous AGT alum scored some major starting-the-month-off-right brownie points from his wife by serenading her with a song. Ball chose the Elvis Presley classic "Can't Help Falling in Love," and it's clear he made the perfect choice!

"After having the opportunity to spend some lovely quality time with my beautiful wife, Hannah, I thought this was appropriate ❤️🥰," Ball lovingly captioned.

It goes without saying, but Hannah sounds like the luckiest woman in the world. We should all be so fortunate to have Tom Ball personally serenade us. The 26-year-old is the total vocal package and never fails to leave fans speechless with any song he performs.

In addition, Ball inadvertently put all married people on notice with this unexpected and beautiful performance — that's how you profess your love to the person you've chosen to spend the rest of your life with. Unfortunately, that puts a lot of pressure on other married people everywhere! (Just kidding.)

Everything to know about "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley

One of Presley's most recognizable songs, "Can't Help Falling in Love" was originally released as a track off the 1961 film Blue Hawaii, which saw Presley play the lead character Chad Gates. Somewhat shockingly, the song failed to reach the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It peaked at #2 on February 3, 1962. So close, yet so far for the King.

The song has been covered extensively by countless artists, including Kasey Musgraves, fellow AGT legend Darci Lynne, and Kelly Clarkson. It's a song that's aging like fine wine — and we love the unique takes contemporary artists have given this classic tune!

In 2022, Parade declared "Can't Help Falling in Love" the best track in his extensive catalog, describing the song as "oozing heartfelt emotional grandeur." The outlet also wrote, "The song is Elvis at his most vulnerable and open, with a velvety croon that seduces with a gentle, romantic approach."

Based on that Instagram post, if anybody knows how to channel Elvis Presley's gentle, romantic side, it's Tom Ball!