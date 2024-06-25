Tom Ball's Soaring Cover of Les Mis' "Bring Him Home" Is a Vocal Showstopper

Dee Dee Simon Sings "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" | Auditions | AGT 2024 | NBC

Emotions Run High on AGT | In Partnership with Disney and Pixar

Legendary America's Got Talent alum Tom Ball was busy the weekend of June 21st performing at the U.K.'s West End LIVE festival — and he took to Instagram to commemorate his particularly extraordinary rendition of the Les Misérables classic, "Bring Him Home."

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On June 24, Ball treated fans with an Instagram snippet of his "Bring Him Home" performance that tore the house down.

"West End Live was amazing!! 🇬🇧🎶," Ball captioned. "I had the best time singing this iconic song at the Westend's biggest event! ✨️ A massive thank you to Westway, my incredible music label, for inviting me to represent my album 💙 I hope you enjoy this small section of my performance 🎉🎙"

There aren't many songs better suited to Ball's talents than "Bring Him Home" — it's one of the best parts of one of the best musicals made, after all.

RELATED: Tom Ball Faked Out Fans & Sang Amazing "Live and Let Die" Cover as Noodle the Cat

When he's not making jaws drop during surprise appearances on Britain's Got Talent or covering classic soul songs, the 26-year-old vocal sensation consistently tours. Ball has several European dates currently scheduled for the fall in support of his upcoming album, Curtain Call. (For now, American fans will still have to wait for Ball to take his talents stateside.)

Watch his performance of "Bring Him Home," below:

Here's everything to know about "Bring Him Home"

It's fitting that Ball covered the song during the West End LIVE festival — after all, Les Mis has been the longest-running musical in the West End area of London. It's been continuously running since it premiered all the way back in 1985!

"Bring Him Home" is an emotional roller coaster if there ever was one. The music was written by Claude-Michel Schönberg, with lyrics written by Alain Boublil and Herbert Kretzmer. The song was first performed on stage by legendary tenor Colm Wilkinson in 1985.

Tom Ball performs on America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1 Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"Bring Him Home" lyrics

God on high

Hear my prayer

In my need

You have always been there

RELATED: Tom Ball's Cover of "Stand by Me," Backed by a Full Choir, Is Pure Magic

He is young

He's afraid

Let him rest

Heaven blessed.

Bring him home

Bring him home

Bring him home.

He's like the son I might have known

If God had granted me a son.

The summers die

One by one

How soon they fly

On and on

And I am old

And will be gone.

Bring him peace

Bring him joy

He is young

He is only a boy

You can take

You can give

Let him be

Let him live

If I die, let me die

Let him live

Bring him home

Bring him home

Bring him home