Tom Ball's Soaring Cover of Les Mis' "Bring Him Home" Is a Vocal Showstopper

Somebody get Tom Ball on Broadway, pronto!

By Chris Phelan
Legendary America's Got Talent alum Tom Ball was busy the weekend of June 21st performing at the U.K.'s West End LIVE festival — and he took to Instagram to commemorate his particularly extraordinary rendition of the Les Misérables classic, "Bring Him Home."

How to Watch

Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock

On June 24, Ball treated fans with an Instagram snippet of his "Bring Him Home" performance that tore the house down. 

"West End Live was amazing!! 🇬🇧🎶," Ball captioned. "I had the best time singing this iconic song at the Westend's biggest event! ✨️ A massive thank you to Westway, my incredible music label, for inviting me to represent my album 💙 I hope you enjoy this small section of my performance 🎉🎙"

There aren't many songs better suited to Ball's talents than "Bring Him Home" — it's one of the best parts of one of the best musicals made, after all.

RELATED: Tom Ball Faked Out Fans & Sang Amazing "Live and Let Die" Cover as Noodle the Cat

When he's not making jaws drop during surprise appearances on Britain's Got Talent or covering classic soul songs, the 26-year-old vocal sensation consistently tours. Ball has several European dates currently scheduled for the fall in support of his upcoming album, Curtain Call. (For now, American fans will still have to wait for Ball to take his talents stateside.)

Watch his performance of "Bring Him Home," below: 

Here's everything to know about "Bring Him Home"

It's fitting that Ball covered the song during the West End LIVE festival — after all, Les Mis has been the longest-running musical in the West End area of London. It's been continuously running since it premiered all the way back in 1985! 

"Bring Him Home" is an emotional roller coaster if there ever was one. The music was written by Claude-Michel Schönberg, with lyrics written by Alain Boublil and Herbert Kretzmer. The song was first performed on stage by legendary tenor Colm Wilkinson in 1985.

Tom Ball on stage during America's Got Talent.
Tom Ball performs on America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1 Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"Bring Him Home" lyrics

God on high
Hear my prayer
In my need
You have always been there

RELATED: Tom Ball's Cover of "Stand by Me," Backed by a Full Choir, Is Pure Magic

He is young
He's afraid
Let him rest
Heaven blessed.
Bring him home
Bring him home
Bring him home.

He's like the son I might have known
If God had granted me a son.
The summers die
One by one
How soon they fly
On and on
And I am old
And will be gone.

Bring him peace
Bring him joy
He is young
He is only a boy

You can take
You can give
Let him be
Let him live
If I die, let me die
Let him live
Bring him home
Bring him home
Bring him home

Read more about:

