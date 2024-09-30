AGT's Tom Ball and His Wife Expecting Their 1st Child Following IVF Journey! (DETAILS)

The All-Stars fan favorite and his wife Hannah are "bursting with love" about the baby on the way.

Tom Ball, the soulful singer who stole hearts on Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent: All-Stars, recently shared some exciting personal news! The fan favorite has revealed he and his wife, Hannah Ball, are expecting their first child.

The journey to this moment was challenging for the couple, but after undergoing IVF treatments, their dream of starting a family is coming true. Ball took to Instagram on September 30 with the happy news, posting a heartfelt message about the couple's path toward parenthood after getting married in October 2022. Sharing a touching selfie with Hannah as they hold up the ultrasound photo, Ball couldn't be happier celebrating the milestone with his wife.

"Hannah and I are overjoyed to announce we're expecting our first child!" Ball said. "👶 Our little miracle is due January next year and we're already bursting with love. ❤️ After a long, difficult journey, and becoming successful with IVF, we're so thankful and excited for this new chapter. Honestly its our dream come true ✨ #IVFjourney #babyontheway."

See Ball's heartwarming Instagram post for yourself here.

Before becoming a dad, Tom Ball is going on tour

Tom Ball and Hannah Ball attend the America's Got Talent: All-Stars Red Carpet at Radford Studio Center on November 3, 2022 in Studio City, California. Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Ball's exciting baby announcement isn't the only thrilling update from the AGT alum. He's also heading on tour. That's right, the AGT icon is hitting the road to deliver his spellbinding vocals across the United Kingdom. Fellow Britain's Got Talent star Amy Lou will join Ball on his U.K. tour. Get tickets to see him live in concert at his official website.

"While Hannah gives birth to our 1st child, I'm giving birth to a.....🌟 MAJOR 34 DATE 2025 UK TOUR!" Ball's post continued. "Following the incredible success of my sell out tour this year, I'm hitting the road again with a massive 34-date U.K. tour called #Spotlight !! 🎤 Get ready for an unforgettable show featuring some of the greatest songs from stage and screen!"

Tom Ball from "AGT: All-Stars" and "Britain's Got Talent." Photo: NBC

Ball has nothing but love for his wife, Hannah, and some of his most memorable performances come from a place of love for his life partner. In honor of the anniversary of meeting Hannah, in March 2023 Ball shared some kind words on Instagram about their relationship.

"Six years ago, I met the love of my life and since then, so much has happened - from the highs to the lows, the victories to the challenges, and everything in between," Ball captioned the touching tribute. "Through it all, I'm incredibly grateful for every moment we've shared and for the amazing woman who has been by my side. Here's to the past six years and to many more to come. Love you always, my wife."

Congratulations to the happy couple as they celebrate this milestone moment and navigate this new chapter of life together.

