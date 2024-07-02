Tom Ball's Remarkable Cover of West Side Story's "Somewhere" Is a Vocal Triumph

The Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent alum shared his astonishing cover of the Stephen Sondheim classic.

Tom Ball is a legendary America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent alum — and hopefully someday there will be a place for him on the Broadway or West End stage.

In 2022, Ball astonished the Britain's Got Talent Judges with this incredible vocals, eventually placing third overall, before jumping the pond to compete in America's Got Talent: All Stars.

In June of that same year, Ball announced Musical Mondays on his YouTube channel, where every Monday he would share a video of him singing a number from a classic Broadway musical. What better way to kick off the series than with one of the most popular and beloved songs in theater: "Somewhere" from West Side Story.

In the video, Ball isn't singing to a full orchestra backing track, but instead chooses a stripped down version with just an acoustic guitar and violin accompanying him. But his voice is the only instrument we're paying attention to, with his remarkable vocals taking the Stephen Sondheim selection to incredible heights.

Tom Ball performs on America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1 Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The British singer is known for hitting the high notes, like when performed a heart-wrenching rendition "I, Who Have Nothing" by Tom Jones, and “Rise Like a Phoenix” by Conchita Wurst on Britain's Got Talent — so his Broadway belting should come as no surprise to fans.

In addition to "Somewhere," Ball has covered other musical numbers like "Who I'd Be" from Shrek, "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables," "Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables, and "Falling Slowly" from Once.

Ball recently released his debut album, Curtain Call, and he posted a video of himself singing "Bring Him Home'' while on tour this past spring, captioning the clip, "Only 2 minutes away from the West End production of #lesmis in London! 🎭Who knows, maybe one day I'll be in that very theatre 🎶🙏One of my favourite songs to sing on tour! Can't wait to sing it tonight in Lytham!" He also performed the song at this year's West End Live in London.

Hopefully he returns to the West End stage soon. Until then, watch Ball's soaring cover of "Somewhere" in the video, below.

What to know about "Somewhere" from West Side Story

"Somewhere" is a song from the 1957 Broadway musical, West Side Story. The music for the song was written by Leonard Bernstein with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. One of the most popular songs from the Tony-winning musical, it has been covered by some of the biggest acts in pop music, including The Supremes, Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Pet Shop Boys, and Tom Waits, just to name a few.