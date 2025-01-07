Tom Ball's Thunderous, Captivating Voice Is a Revelation Singing This U2 Classic

The AGT alum has big plans for 2025 — and this song is part of it!

Tom Ball just gave fans a preview of what to expect from his new album — and his upcoming tour.

On January 3, the America's Got Talent alum dropped an intriguing video to his Instagram: an electric live performance of the U2 classic "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." Trust us: Although you've heard the original song countless times, you've never heard it performed quite like this.

"So excited for you to hear the full track, either recorded or live later this year! 😄," Ball captioned.

Is there any song Tom Ball can't sing perfectly?

Ball effortlessly channeled Bono's stage presence as he allowed his trademark soulful and powerful vocals to bring the song into a new era. While the familiar bass line and drum pattern of the original was still in place, Ball's voice never faltered as he sang in a way not even Bono could've expected! Once again, Ball shows off his impressive range, which made him a household name.

And despite what this song's lyrics may suggest, Ball actually has "found what he's looking for." Not only is Ball happily married to the love of his life, Hannah, but the couple is expecting their first child some time this month.

That's right: Ball is about to be a dad. It doesn't get any better than that!

What to know about "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For"

Released in 1987 as the second single off their legendary rock album The Joshua Tree, "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" is widely considered one of the greatest songs in the iconic band's extensive catalog. The song can be interpreted in many different ways, with fans relating it to love, spirituality, and everything in between.

The track was — and still is — a smash hit in every sense of the word, rocketing up the charts and taking over the number-one position on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 1987. It was U2's second consecutive number-one hit in the United States, following "With or Without You" off the same album.

The music outlet Cash Box offered its highest praise for the song: "Typically drenched in Bono-esque pathos and Edge-guitar atmospherics, 'Still' has the power of spiritual conviction delivered from the perspective of the desert sojourn rather than the comfort of the Promised Land," it wrote.